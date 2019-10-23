Area spikers honored by league

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced their all-league volleyball teams as area players received recognition.

The player of the year in the league was from Fulton County in that of Swanton’s Alexis Sarvo. Also named to the all-league first team were Claire Conrad of Evergreen and Kelcy Blanchong of Wauseon.

The second team was made up of all but one player from the county.

Getting second team honors were Kayla Boettger of Archbold, Brooklyn Wymer of Delta, McKenna Babcock of Evergreen, Jessica Dohm of Swanton and Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon. The outlier was Abby Fernihough of Bryan.

First team

Jess Robb, sr., Bryan; Courtney Whetro, sr., Bryan; Claire Conrad, sr., Evergreen; Carissa Rosebrook, sr., Patrick Henry; Kelcy Blanchong, sr., Wauseon; Gwen Spengler, soph., Bryan; Audrey Sonnenberg, sr., Patrick Henry.

Player of the Year: Alexis Sarvo, sr., Swanton.

Coach of the Year: Melanie Reinhart, Bryan.

Second team

Kayla Boettger, sr., Archbold; Abby Fernihough, sr., Bryan; Brooklyn Wymer, jr., Delta; McKenna Babcock, jr., Evergreen; Jessica Dohm, sr., Swanton; Sydney Zirkle, sr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Hadley Galvan, Olivia Smith.

Delta: Brooklyn Green.

Evergreen: Nicole Brand.

Swanton: Sammi Taylor, Sofie Taylor, Ashlynn Waddell.

Wauseon: Chelsie Raabe, Marisa Seiler.

Swanton’s Alexis Sarvo hits one over the net in a non-league match against Cardinal Stritch this season. Sarvo was tabbed as the NWOAL Player of the Year. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Sarvo-point-v.-CS.jpg Swanton’s Alexis Sarvo hits one over the net in a non-league match against Cardinal Stritch this season. Sarvo was tabbed as the NWOAL Player of the Year. Claire Conrad of Evergreen passes one in a match at Swanton this season. She was named first team all-league for the Vikings. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Conrad-pass-v.-Swanton.jpg Claire Conrad of Evergreen passes one in a match at Swanton this season. She was named first team all-league for the Vikings. File Photo Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon (12) hits one over versus Pettisville. She received second team all-league honors for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Zirkle-hits-one-over.jpg Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon (12) hits one over versus Pettisville. She received second team all-league honors for the Indians. File Photo