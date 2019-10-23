Area spikers honored by league

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League recently announced their all-league volleyball teams as area players received recognition.
The player of the year in the league was from Fulton County in that of Swanton’s Alexis Sarvo. Also named to the all-league first team were Claire Conrad of Evergreen and Kelcy Blanchong of Wauseon.
The second team was made up of all but one player from the county.
Getting second team honors were Kayla Boettger of Archbold, Brooklyn Wymer of Delta, McKenna Babcock of Evergreen, Jessica Dohm of Swanton and Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon. The outlier was Abby Fernihough of Bryan.
First team
Jess Robb, sr., Bryan; Courtney Whetro, sr., Bryan; Claire Conrad, sr., Evergreen; Carissa Rosebrook, sr., Patrick Henry; Kelcy Blanchong, sr., Wauseon; Gwen Spengler, soph., Bryan; Audrey Sonnenberg, sr., Patrick Henry.
Player of the Year: Alexis Sarvo, sr., Swanton.
Coach of the Year: Melanie Reinhart, Bryan.
Second team
Kayla Boettger, sr., Archbold; Abby Fernihough, sr., Bryan; Brooklyn Wymer, jr., Delta; McKenna Babcock, jr., Evergreen; Jessica Dohm, sr., Swanton; Sydney Zirkle, sr., Wauseon.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Hadley Galvan, Olivia Smith.
Delta: Brooklyn Green.
Evergreen: Nicole Brand.
Swanton: Sammi Taylor, Sofie Taylor, Ashlynn Waddell.
Wauseon: Chelsie Raabe, Marisa Seiler.