Archbold, Pettisville girls cross country teams advance at D-III district

OTTAWA – Two girls cross country teams punched their ticket to the regional meet over the weekend at a Division III district meet held at Ottawa Park Saturday.

The Archbold girls took home a district championship with 65 team points. Pettisville also qualified, taking third with 115 points. Earning runner-up was Convoy Crestview at 95 points.

Kylie Sauder of Archbold won the individual title as she placed first with a time of 19:12.3. Sophie Rupp was fourth for the Blue Streaks with a time of 19:38.1, Karley Ramirez finished 14th (21:03.5), Brittney Ramirez 21st (21:36.5) and Annika DeLong 32nd (22:40.7).

For Pettisville, Kate Stuber finished fifth (20:00.6). Sarah Foor finished 19th (21:19.1), Kelly Miller 24th (21:54.5), Elise Hoylman 39th (23:12.9) and Ava Hoylman 41st (23:18.9).

On the boys side there was one area qualifier in Quinn Mitchell of Fayette. He finished fourth overall with a time of 17:14.

Pettisville and Archbold each had a runner in the top 40. Zach McWatters finished 31st (18:19.6), while Weston Ruffer of Archbold placed 37th (18:33.6).

Sherick advances from Owens District

There was one local qualifier in a Division III meet at Findlay Owens. Nickolas Sherick of Delta placed 18th in the boys race. He ran the race in 17:53.3.

The Evergreen boys got a 40th place finish (18:47.16) from Augie Tipping.

Swanton’s boys competed in Division II where they were led by Abel Carman who finished 51st (21:10.92).

On the girls side in Division III, Evergreen had a pair in the top 30. Kennedy Keller finished 27th (22:04.58) and Kayla Gleckler 29th (22:08.61).

Jenna Hallett of Delta was 43rd (22:41.95) while Ellie Hartford of Swanton finished 44th (22:42.45).