Wauseon girls runner-up, boys third at D-II district

OTTAWA – Wauseon will send both its boys and girls cross country teams to this weekend’s regional meet in Tiffin as each had a top three finish last Saturday at a Division II district meet at Ottawa Park.

The Wauseon girls were runner-up with 77 points, behind Lima Shawnee with 55 points. The boys took third with 107 points. Defiance won with 35 and Ottawa-Glandorf was second at 96.

In the girls race, the Indians had three place in the top 10. Grace Rhoades finished second overall with a time of 19:37.7, Serena Mathews took eighth (20:20.9), and Natasha Miller 10th (20:39.6).

Additionally, Alona Mahnke finished 23rd (21:18.6) and Bailey McGuire 34th (22:09.4).

Braden Vernot placed ninth for the Wauseon boys with a time of 16:46.8. Jack Callan was next at 14th (16:54.1), Hunter Wasnich placed 15th (16:57.4), Aidan Pena 26th (17:28.9) and Carter Nofziger 43rd (18:17.7).

The Tiffin Regional is Saturday at Hedges Boyer Park. The Division II girls will run at 11:45 a.m. while the boys race starts at 2:15 p.m.

