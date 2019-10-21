Wauseon girls pummel Clyde, 12-0

Wauseon took away all hope from ninth-seed Clyde in the first half and never looked back, running away with a 12-0 win in a Division II girls soccer sectional semifinal Wednesday.

“The culture that we have been developing over the past couple of weeks is one where we are really only concerned with the 11 girls on the field for us,” said Wauseon coach Brandon Schroeder. “When teams start to let those outside influences creep in, they are prone to play to their competition rather than to their capabilities. We were able to use this game as an opportunity to put that philosophy into practice and get a fast start in a game in which we were favored – we were only concerned with putting our best selves out there and were willing to let the results speak for themselves.”

Wauseon, however, fell 2-0 on the road to Toledo Central Catholic in Saturday’s sectional final. They finish the season at 5-13.

Versus Clyde, Kadence Carroll cleaned up a loose ball in front of the net 35 seconds in, giving the Indians the early lead.

The tandem of Briley Rupp and Carroll would make it a 2-0 lead 4:30 later. Rupp charged in from the right side, sending it over to Carroll for the goal.

At the 23:29 mark, Rupp was on a breakaway and her missile of a shot ran into the crossbar and fell behind the line to make it 3-0. She then got her second assist of the game when her corner kick made it to Ellie Rodriguez who fit it in the right corner of the net with 18:28 left in the half.

“Briley was instrumental in providing those two assists, but she really has done a fantastic job all season at providing senior leadership on the field – especially in our attacking third – to a team consisting predominantly of underclassmen. In this game, we were able to use Briley’s experience to stretch the field a bit both high and wide, which is important to take a bit of pressure off our midfield players and to create space that provides opportunities to penetrate a condensed defensive line.”

A Vasvery shot from 15 yards away curled around the Flyers’ goalkeeper and the Indians led 5-0 with 11:07 to go. Carroll added to the lead, beating the keeper to a loose ball and slamming it home, giving her a hat trick for the game with still 7:33 on the clock in the first half.

Schroeder said it was vital for Carroll to be involved early in tournament play.

“It takes the pressure off for future games when we will have to work harder to put the ball in the net,” he explained. “As impressive as her scoring ability was on display, she has been as effective working to combine with her teammates in supplying assists and in dropping in to put pressure on the opposing midfield. She is just one of those players who has a motor that never stops running.”

Macy Gerig completed the first half scoring with a breakaway opportunity at the 6:38 mark. The Indians carried a 7-0 lead into the break.

Scoring after half were Jane Richer, Amanda Wendt (2), and Ezra Dixon (2).

Briley Rupp of Wauseon boots a corner kick Wednesday versus Clyde in a Division II girls soccer sectional semifinal. She finished with a goal and two assists as the Indians routed the Flyers 12-0. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Briley-corner-kick.jpg Briley Rupp of Wauseon boots a corner kick Wednesday versus Clyde in a Division II girls soccer sectional semifinal. She finished with a goal and two assists as the Indians routed the Flyers 12-0. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Macy Gerig of Wauseon kicks one toward the goal. She had a goal in the win over Clyde. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Gerig-boot.jpg Macy Gerig of Wauseon kicks one toward the goal. She had a goal in the win over Clyde. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Eliminated by Irish

