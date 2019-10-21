Archbold goes to 7-1 with win over Evergreen

Archbold kept their NWOAL title hopes alive and solidified a position in the Division VI playoffs with a 41-12 home win over Evergreen Friday.

The Blue Streaks started fast in the first half, scoring on four of their five possessions, to build a 28-0 lead.

DJ Newman went 5 of 6 in the air on Archbold’s opening 64-yard, eight play drive that finished with a Newman-to-Antonio Cruz 20-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0 with 5:17 left in the first quarter.

Tony Grime intercepted a Jack Etue pass to get Archbold the ball back at their own 32 and seven plays later, they found the end zone again on Caleb Hogrefe’s one yard plunge to double the score at 14-0 with 2:09 to go in the first.

Cruz’ catch of a short pass over the middle and 46-yard dash was the key play of the drive.

Etue hit Jake Riggs twice for first downs to get near the red zone, but Archbold stopped an Etue-to-Jack Krispin pass a yard short of a first down on fourth-and-seven to give the ball back to the Streaks.

After an exchange of punts, Newman went right on the first play and behind a series of blocks downfield went 57 yards for a score, giving Archbold a 21-0 lead. Then late in the first half, Noah Gomez went in from 3 yards out to give Archbold a 28-0 advantage.

Newman scored on a 17-yard run in the third, then Grime’s pick and long return set up a Cruz TD run for the Streaks.

Evergreen scored twice when Etue hit Payton Boucher for 40 yards to set up an Etue two yard scoring run, and later Etue broke free at the line of scrimmage and sprinted 82 yards for a touchdown.

“It was a really good overall win for us,” Archbold coach David Dominique said after the game. “Offense, defense, I think everyone played pretty sound. We had a couple let downs and the guys really bounced back when we had to.”

Evergreen actually outgained Archbold on the ground 198-193. Archbold threw for 180 compared to Evergreen’s 122.

Archbold (7-1, 4-1 NWOAL) plays Swanton (2-6, 1-4) this week while Evergreen, now 4-4 and 2-3 in league play, travels to Bryan (3-5, 2-3).

By Joe Blystone

