NWOAL all-league golf teams

At the conclusion of the regular season the Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced their all-league golf teams.

Earning player of the year honors in the league was Andy Scherer of Wauseon. Also making first team All-NWOAL for the Indians was Dylan Grahn.

Luke Rosebrook made it for Archbold, while Garrett Swank and Sam Betz received first team honors for Swanton.

Making the second team were Chase Stickley of Delta, Josh Nofzinger of Archbold, Aaron Miller of Evergreen and Jaxon Radabaugh of Wauseon.

First team

Andy Scherer, soph., Wauseon; Luke Rosebrook, fr., Archbold; Dylan Grahn, jr., Wauseon; Garrett Swank, soph., Swanton; Case Hartman, sr., Bryan; Sam Betz, soph., Swanton.

Golfer of the Year: Andy Scherer, Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Tyler Bernath, Bryan.

Second team

Chase Stickley, jr., Delta; Nolan Kidston, jr., Bryan; Clayton Rupp, jr., Bryan; Josh Nofzinger, jr., Archbold; Aaron Miller, jr., Evergreen; Jaxon Radabaugh, jr., Wauseon.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Drew McCarty.

Delta: Cael Chiesa, Zack Mattin.

Evergreen: Connor Bartschy, Garrett Betz.

Swanton: Brady Lemons.

Wauseon: Luke Wheeler.

Archbold's Luke Rosebrook with a shot at the Division III sectional tournament. Rosebrook was named first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League. Andy Scherer of Wauseon putts one at a match this season. He was chosen as the league's player of the year. Chase Stickley of Delta was named second team All-NWOAL.

