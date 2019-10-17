Wauseon stays at second in latest computer rankings

Wauseon stayed the same while Archbold dropped one spot in the fourth edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer rankings which were released Tuesday.

The Indians (6-1) remain at second in the rankings for Division IV, Region 14. Wauseon hosts Patrick Henry (6-1) this week.

Archbold is now fifth in the rankings for Division VI, Region 23. The Blue Streaks host Evergreen (4-3) Friday night.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Galion (6-1) 14.2143, 2. Wauseon (6-1) 12.9357, 3. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 12.9071, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1) 12.85, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (5-2) 11.65, 6. Bellevue (5-2) 10.7786, 7. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-2) 10.4929, 8. Milan Edison (5-2) 9.9286, 9. Clyde (5-2) 9.7286, 10. Shelby (5-2) 9.5357, 11. Rossford (5-2) 8.9571, 12. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-2) 8.45.

Region 23 – 1. Liberty Center (7-0) 15.4286, 2. Coldwater (7-0) 15.3357, 3. Anna (6-1) 12.8143, 4. Lima Central Cath. (6-1) 12.6833, 5. Archbold (6-1) 11.9929, 6. Harrod Allen East (6-1) 10.65, 7. Minster (6-1) 10.0357, 8. Spencerville (5-2) 9.7857, 9. Fairview (6-1) 9.75, 10. Gibsonburg (7-0) 9.0357, 11. Columbus Grove (4-3) 6.4643, 12. Defiance Tinora (5-2) 6.4143.

Wauseon’s Connar Penrod on an end around in an earlier game this season. The Indians currently sit at second in the latest computer ratings for Division IV, Region 14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Penrod-end-around.jpg Wauseon’s Connar Penrod on an end around in an earlier game this season. The Indians currently sit at second in the latest computer ratings for Division IV, Region 14. File Photo