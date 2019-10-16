Panthers ousted by Knights in sectional semi

Delta had trouble finding consistent possessions all game long, not being able to put a shot on goal the entire first half and allowing a pair of late goals in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Otsego in a Division III girls soccer sectional semifinal Tuesday.
The Knights threatened frequently in the first half but were often times turned away by Delta goalkeeper Courtny Helton.
Otsego’s Kylie Brinkman fired one at the net that was swatted away by Helton, then she stopped a rebound attempt from Kamryn Hollar at the 19:41 mark of the half.
Helton later gobbled up a shot from Gabrielle Downard within 10 yards with 11:38 remaining in the half.
Otsego got on the board with 3:20 to go when Brinkman sent one through to Anna Greenhagen who put it in. Then it was Brinkman who slammed one home 1:08 later for a 2-0 lead.
The Panthers were able to put more pressure on offensively in the second half but it did not result in a goal.
Their best opportunity came on a 30-yard direct free kick from Anna Munger with 20:43 remaining. The shot was saved by Knight keeper Savannah Hernandez.
