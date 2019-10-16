Pettisville girls win, Fayette boys second at Buckeye Border Conference meet

Pettisville took home a girls cross country title while the Fayette boys were runner-up to Hilltop at the Buckeye Border Conference Championships last Saturday in Fayette.

The Blackbird girls had four runners in the top 10 and seven in the top 20 as they finished first with 28 points. Second place Montpelier had 65 points, followed by Fayette with 76.

Kate Stuber of Pettisville won the race, finishing with a time of 20:30. Sarah Foor was third (22:11), Kelly Miller fourth (22:23), Elise Hoylman eighth (23:12) and Renee Hoylman 12th (24:03).

Taylor Balser was 14th (24:22) and Grace Schnitkey 17th (25:27) for the Blackbirds.

Fayette’s girls had one top 10 finisher as Amber Gaona was seventh (23:08). Additionally, Jillian Figgins placed 13th (24:17), Emma Leininger 16th (25:16), Hannah Kovar 18th (25:47) and Miah Beauregard 22nd (26:30).

Fayette’s Quinn Mitchell was runner-up in the boys race. He posted a time of 17:46.

The Eagles finished with 53 points collectively, four behind first place Hilltop.

Next for the Eagles was Chase Moats who finished seventh (19:08), Eli Eberly at 11th (19:55), Tyrese Pearson 15th (20:19) and Demetrius Whiteside 18th (20:41).

The next three behind Whiteside were also from Fayette, as Drew Beauregard was 19th (20:47), Gavin Stambaugh 20th (20:55), and Xavier Sturgeon 21st (21:27).

Zach McWatters paced Pettisville by finishing 16th (20:19).

Both Fayette and Pettisville will be at Ottawa Park on Saturday for a Division III district meet. The D-III girls race is slated for 12:45 p.m. and the boys will run at 1:30 p.m.

BBC Championships

Team Scores

Boys

Hilltop 49, Fayette 53, Montpelier 62, Edon 123, North Central 125, Pettisville 149, Stryker 159.

Girls

Pettisville 28, Montpelier 65, Fayette 76, Stryker 111, North Central 116, Hilltop 131, Edon 189.