Wauseon dumps Evergreen, 35-6

Noah Tester returned an interception for a touchdown in the first 90 seconds, then Wauseon used three big pass plays in the second quarter for three more scores as visiting Wauseon took home a 35-6 victory over Evergreen to go to 6-1 on the season Friday night.

The Vikings fell to 4-3.

“The team played hard again this week. We knew we had to be focused and ready to play because of the TJ Rupp trophy being on the line. We are honored to be able to bring the trophy back to Wauseon again this year,” said Wauseon coach Shawn Moore.

Tester picked off Viking quarterback Jack Etue on the third play on a pass over the middle, running it back 60 yards for a score to put the Indians up 7-0.

“The defense played well right from the start,” explained Moore. “It’s always nice to get a TD from the defense, and Noah getting that interception and bringing it back on their first drive was a big play. They also have some big kids on the line, and our guys did a nice job of playing physical to limit their running game.”

That score stood into the second quarter when Wauseon took over at midfield after an Evergreen punt.

On a third-and-seven, Kolton DeGroff took a Cody Figy pass and ran 47 yards for a score that doubled the Indian lead to 14-0.

After another punt, Figy dropped a perfect ball into the arms of Connar Penrod against tight coverage for a 53-yard score.

Late in the quarter, Figy found Sean Brock warding off a Viking defensive back down the left side for a 42-yard gain that set up his own two yard run that made it 28-0.

Evergreen scored in the second half on a Etue three-yard run and Wauseon added a late score on Tester’s 10-yard TD catch.

For the game, Wauseon totalled 297 yards including 216 in the air.

“On offense we were able to move the ball, taking what they were giving us,” said Moore. “We had to rely on the passing game more in this game, and Cody did a nice job of finding the open guys and getting them the ball. We were also able to get a couple of big plays along the way as well from Kolton, Connar, Noah, and Sean.”

Evergreen totalled just 130 yards, including only 67 on the ground.

Wauseon was not flagged for a penalty.

Evergreen (4-3, 2-2 NWOAL) travels to Archbold (6-1, 3-1) Friday.

Wauseon (6-1, 3-1) plays Patrick Henry (6-1, 3-1) at home.

