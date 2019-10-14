Archbold puts away Delta, 42-7

Archbold exploded for 28 points in the second quarter as they rolled to a 42-7 victory at Delta in Northwest Ohio Athletic League football Friday night.

“Kind of a total team effort, if you look at the stat sheet. It was kind of all across the board,” said Archbold coach David Dominique of the win. “That was the big thing coming in this week, playing four full quarters. And just kind of taking care of business. Come out here, setting the tone early. Just playing physical football, and I think we did that tonight.”

The Blue Streaks were forced into a third-and-10 at the Delta 34-yard line following a Panther punt, but quarterback D.J. Newman called his own number and raced to the end zone, and Devin Witte’s extra point gave them a 7-0 lead 3:42 into the contest.

Making it worse for the Panthers was the fact that on the play prior they nearly had an interception that potentially could have resulted in seven points going the other way.

In the first minute of quarter number two, Newman again kept the ball on a designed run, where he scored from 40 yards away, putting the Streaks up 14-0.

A poor punt by the Panthers set Archbold up inside Delta territory on their next possession of the frame.

Noah Gomez, who returned to the lineup after missing four weeks due to an injury, set them up at the 11-yard line following a first down run of 23 yards.

“He’s been itching to get back,” said Dominique. “We wanted to ease him into it this week. He didn’t play any defense. He had a full week of practice, finally was able to take some contact. And he felt really good. We just want to get him back in game shape moving forward. I know he was itching to stay on the field but it’s one of those things that, little by little, we’ll ease him in as weeks go on.”

Archbold cashed in later in the drive on a two-yard plunge from Caleb Hogrefe, for a 21-0 lead near the halfway point of the quarter.

The halftime difference was 35 points thanks to a 28-yard connection from Newman to Antonio Cruz, then a 36-yard pass to Elijah Zimmerman with 28 seconds remaining in the half. The strike to Zimmerman came on fourth-and-7.

A running clock was initiated for much of the second half, although Delta was able to briefly get the margin below 30 points on their score in the fourth quarter. Taking advantage of a bad snap and fumble by Archbold in their own end, Delta quarterback James Ruple found Jerremiah Wolford on a corner route for a 16-yard TD. Braden Risner added the extra point and cut the Blue Streak lead to 35-7 at the 6:08 mark of the fourth.

Carson Dominique – who tallied 43 yards on six carries – closed scoring with a one yard TD with 4:50 left.

“That kid works his tail off. In practice, he’s willing to do anything. He’ll jump on any scout team, doesn’t care where. So he’s earned his reps,” said coach Dominique of his freshman running back. “He’s just a hard-nosed kid that gets after it every play, and that’s all you can ask for. And we got a lot of guys like that, not trying to single him out. Just a lot of guys that buy in and do what they’re supposed to do when they’re supposed to do it.”

Newman (10 for 17) threw for 143 yards and a pair of scores, adding 95 on the ground and two TDs. Cruz made three catches for 57 yards and a score.

For Delta (0-7, 0-4 NWOAL), Max Hoffman rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries.

Archbold (6-1, 3-1) hosts Evergreen (4-3, 2-2) this week. The Panthers travel to Swanton (1-6, 0-4).

Noah Gomez runs the ball for Archbold Friday night in a 42-7 win over Delta. It was Gomez’ first game back from injury after missing the previous four weeks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Gomez-runs.jpg Noah Gomez runs the ball for Archbold Friday night in a 42-7 win over Delta. It was Gomez’ first game back from injury after missing the previous four weeks. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Delta’s Evan Perry comes up with a sack of Archbold quarterback D.J. Newman. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Evan-Perry-sack.jpg Delta’s Evan Perry comes up with a sack of Archbold quarterback D.J. Newman. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Caleb Hogrefe of Archbold runs it versus Delta Friday. He had a touchdown for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Hogrefe-v.-Delta.jpg Caleb Hogrefe of Archbold runs it versus Delta Friday. He had a touchdown for the Blue Streaks. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

