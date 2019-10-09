District draws announced for volleyball

The Ohio High School Athletic Association volleyball tournament is set after district draws were announced on Sunday.

Five of the seven Fulton County schools will participate in the Division III, Defiance District.

Swanton is seeded fifth where they will host sixth-seeded Wauseon Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to the sectional final set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Also on Oct. 16, Evergreen, the seventh seed, welcomes ninth-seeded Hicksville at 5:30 p.m. No. 13 seed Delta travels to top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf that night as well. The winner of those two contests will do battle on Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. for a sectional championship.

No. 10 Archbold is at fourth-seeded Patrick Henry Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m., with the winner taking on eighth-seeded Paulding three days later for a sectional championship.

Both Fayette and Pettisville open tournament play in the Division IV, Napoleon District on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

No. 12 seed Fayette hosts No. 13 Holgate, while sixth-seeded Pettisville travels to fifth-seeded Hilltop. If victorious, the Eagles would face top-seed Leipsic Thursday, Oct. 17 in a sectional final and Pettisville would be at third-seeded Ottawa Hills.