Soccer district draws learned

Soccer district draws were held on Sunday and area teams now know where they will begin tournament play, which starts next week.

The Wauseon boys are the sixth seed in the Division II, Lake District. They will host No. 11 seed Lake in a sectional semifinal Monday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. with the winner traveling to fourth-seeded Bryan in a sectional final Thursday, Oct. 17.

A total of five Fulton County boys teams will compete in the Division III, Ottawa Hills District.

Archbold is seeded third where the Blue Streaks will await the winner of Genoa and Evergreen on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. for a sectional championship. The fifth-seeded Comets and No. 12 Vikings will square off Wednesday, Oct. 16 in Genoa at 5 p.m.

Swanton, seeded fourth, will welcome either sixth-seeded Toledo Christian or eighth-seeded Delta on Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. The Panthers will be at the Eagles Oct. 16 at 5 p.m.

Pettisville, the seventh seed, hosts No. 10 Cardinal Stritch on Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. The winner visits Maumee Valley Country Day Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. for a sectional championship.

The Wauseon girls are seeded sixth in the Division II, Lake District. The Indians host ninth-seeded Clyde Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m. The winner is at second-seeded Toledo Central Catholic Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. for a sectional championship.

Archbold received the top seed in the Division III district hosted by Evergreen. The Blue Streaks take on the winner of eighth-seeded Delta and ninth-seeded Otsego on Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. The Panthers and Knights will square off on Oct. 15 in a sectional semifinal contest.

Swanton is seeded third where they will welcome seventh-seeded Miller City Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. for a sectional crown.

Fifth-seeded Evergreen travels to fourth-seeded Continental in a sectional final, also Oct. 17 at 5 p.m.