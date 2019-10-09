Wauseon up to second in latest football ratings

Wauseon football is trending upwards in the third edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer rankings which were released on Tuesday.

The Indians (5-1) jumped up two spots to second in the rankings for Division IV, Region 14. They defeated Swanton 41-14 this past Friday.

Archbold (5-1), who fell 39-36 to Liberty Center in week six, dropped from third to fourth in Division VI, Region 23.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5-1) 10.6333, 2. Wauseon (5-1) 10.55, 3. Galion (5-1) 10.4833, 4. LaGrange Keystone (5-1) 9.9667, 5. Clyde (5-1) 9.3333, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (4-2) 8.95, 7. Shelby (5-1) 8.5167, 8. Milan Edison (4-2) 8.3, 9. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-2) 8.1667, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-1) 8.05, 11. Bellevue (4-2) 7.45, 12. Huron (5-1) 6.7.

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (6-0) 13.6167, 2. Liberty Center (6-0) 13.2667, 3. Lima Central Cath. (5-1) 11.1833, 4. Archbold (5-1) 10.6333, 5. Anna (5-1) 10.5167, 6. Minster (5-1) 8.8167, 7. Harrod Allen East (5-1) 8.2167, 8. Sherwood Fairview (5-1) 7.7667, 9. Gibsonburg (6-0) 7.5833, 10. Spencerville (4-2) 7.3167, 11. Columbus Grove (3-3) 4.6667, 12. Defiance Tinora (4-2) 4.0833.

Noah Tester of Wauseon makes a catch and gets upfield for a positive gain in a game at Liberty Center in week 5. The Indians moved two spots up to second in the OHSAA computer ratings for Division IV, Region 14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Tester-v.-LC.jpg Noah Tester of Wauseon makes a catch and gets upfield for a positive gain in a game at Liberty Center in week 5. The Indians moved two spots up to second in the OHSAA computer ratings for Division IV, Region 14. File Photo