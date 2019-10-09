Swanton spikers top Wauseon

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League volleyball season came to a close Tuesday night where in Wauseon, Swanton bested the hometown Indians 25-22, 22-25, 25-20, 25-12.

The Bulldogs finish league play with a 5-2 record, while Wauseon closes at 3-4.

Game one was a battle of momentum swings that saw Swanton take charge in the end. After a Bulldog serving error brought the margin to 23-22, Swanton senior outside hitter Ashlynn Waddell finished it off with a pair of kills from the left side.

In the second set, the Indians fought back from an early hole in which they trailed by as many as six points.

Down 13-8 to the Dogs, a trio of Bulldog errors, plus a pair of Sydney Zirkle shots from the left and Aaliyah Glover’s ace times two put Wauseon in front, 15-13.

The Indians continued to take minimal leads then give control back to the Dogs, until a Swanton hitting error and Zirkle’s left-side kill gave them a 22-20 lead late in the set. The two teams alternated points the rest of the way with a Swanton error ending it and knotting the match at one game apiece.

A 7-0 run would be the key to the Dogs winning game three.

Two Alexis Sarvo kills began the rally, then Jessica Dohm’s shot from the left made it a 15-12 Swanton lead, forcing Wauseon coach Kelsey Wulf to call timeout. However, the Dogs did not let up as Sarvo tipped one for a point out of the stoppage, Avril Roberts scored twice, and a Sarvo dunk extended the lead to 19-12.

Sarvo later notched two of the game’s final three points for a 25-20 Bulldog victory.

Swanton went on runs of 6-0 and 7-0 in the fourth game as the Indians were forced to play catch up. The latter of the two began when Waddell just caught the back line on a shot. Sarvo followed with a spike down the middle, two aces from Sammi Taylor, a pair of Indian errors and a Bulldog block put the Dogs up 23-9.

The Indians, however, did defeat Hilltop 25-16, 25-19, 25-11 on Monday at home. Swanton and Wauseon will square off in a Division III sectional semifinal hosted by Swanton next Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Ashlynn Waddell of Swanton drills one from the left side during Tuesday’s NWOAL volleyball match at Wauseon. The Bulldogs defeated the Indians in four games. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Waddell-from-left.jpg Ashlynn Waddell of Swanton drills one from the left side during Tuesday’s NWOAL volleyball match at Wauseon. The Bulldogs defeated the Indians in four games. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Aaliyah Glover of Wauseon digs one up Tuesday versus Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Glover-with-dig.jpg Aaliyah Glover of Wauseon digs one up Tuesday versus Swanton. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Chelsie Raabe (11) tries to put one past Alexis Sarvo of Swanton (2). https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Raabe-hits-one.jpg Wauseon’s Chelsie Raabe (11) tries to put one past Alexis Sarvo of Swanton (2). Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Sofie Taylor of Swanton passes one during Tuesday’s match. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Sof.-Taylor-backwards-pass.jpg Sofie Taylor of Swanton passes one during Tuesday’s match. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

