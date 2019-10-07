Locals’ season ends at district golf tournament

FINDLAY – Fulton County will not have a golfer make it to state in Division II as Swanton finished seventh as a team and Wauseon’s lone competitor, Andy Scherer, tied for 17th while shooting an 86 at a district tournament at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay on Thursday.

Only the top two teams received a berth to state in Division II. Qualifying were Galion and Genoa.

Making it individually was Brett Montgomery of Upper Sandusky who shot a 75 and Case Hartman of Bryan at 77.

Swanton collectively shot a 373 in taking seventh. Sam Betz led the way for the Bulldogs, tying for 24th with an 89. Garrett Swank tied for 26th with a 90, Brady Lemons shot a 93, and Gabe Swartz 101.

D-II District Golf

Team Scores

1. Galion 336 (Matthew McMullen 83, Spencer Keller 81, Nick McMullen 86, Max Longwell 86, Bronson Dalenberg 93); 2. Genoa 336; 3. Liberty-Benton 337; 4. Upper Sandusky 356; 5. Perkins 359; 6. Ottawa-Glandorf 360; 7. Swanton 373; 8. Port Clinton 381; 9. Bellevue 381.

Individual Results (top 10)

1. Brett Montgomery (Upper Sandusky) 75; 2. Britton Hall (Bath) 77, Case Hartman (Bryan) 77; 4. Isaac Simmons (Genoa) 78; 5. Josh Hahn (Eastwood) 79; 6. John Sharp (Perkins) 80; 7. Tommy Giles (Genoa) 81, Spencer Keller (Galion) 81; 9. Seth Lasiter (Liberty-Benton) 82, Patrick Streacker (Liberty-Benton) 82, Carson Muhlenkamp (Coldwater) 82.

Birds fifth at D-III district

The team from Pettisville just missed on punching their ticket to state at the Division III district held at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green Thursday.

The top four teams qualifying were Kalida with a 328, Minster with a 333, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic 339 and Seneca East 349. Pettisville came in at fifth with a 350 team score.

Qualifying individually were Lincoln Waters of Temple Christian and Dylan Von Deylen of Tinora who each carded a 75, Andrew Kuenzli of Riverdale at 78, and Kaden Sutton of Wayne Trace who had a 79.

For the Blackbirds, Max Leppelmeier tied for eighth with an 81. Tommy McWatters tied for 16th after carding an 84, Josh Horning added a 92 and Caleb Nafziger 93.

The team from Fayette placed 16th with a 395 score. Tanner Lemley shot a 90, Noah Brinegar 91, while Noah Bingman and Tanner Wagner each finished with 107.

Josh Nofzinger and Luke Rosebrook had a 90 each as the lone representatives for Archbold.

Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville with a putt at a sectional tournament Thursday, Sept. 26. This past Thursday, Leppelmeier and the Blackbirds finished fifth as a team at a Division III district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Course. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Lepp-putts-at-sectional-golf.jpg Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville with a putt at a sectional tournament Thursday, Sept. 26. This past Thursday, Leppelmeier and the Blackbirds finished fifth as a team at a Division III district tournament at Stone Ridge Golf Course. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Andy Scherer putts one at an earlier match this season. Scherer shot an 86 to tie for 17th at the Division II district at Sycamore Springs Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Scherer-putting.jpg Wauseon’s Andy Scherer putts one at an earlier match this season. Scherer shot an 86 to tie for 17th at the Division II district at Sycamore Springs Thursday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor