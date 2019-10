LIBERTY CENTER – Archbold got out to a 2-0 advantage then held off Liberty Center for a 2-1 victory in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer Tuesday on the road.

The victory puts them in position for the league title if they can get by Evergreen next Thursday, Oct. 10. Archbold is now 11-0-3 overall and 3-0-2 in NWOAL play.

The Blue Streaks are back in action next Monday when they travel to Toledo Central Catholic at 6 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg