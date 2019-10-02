Dogs overwhelm Indians in NWOAL girls soccer, 9-2

Outside of a brief blip at the beginning of the game which saw Wauseon take a 1-0 lead 1:01 in, Swanton’s Aricka Lutz took over from there, tallying seven goals as part of a 9-2 win for the Bulldogs in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer Tuesday.

Aricka’s twin sister Averie Lutz had the other two Bulldog goals.

But first, the hometown Indians made the first charge with Kadence Carroll knocking one into the back of the net at the 38:59 mark.

Wauseon nearly doubled their lead with 28:21 left when Ava Manz sent one from the left side that bounced off the crossbar and out of play.

Swanton would get on the scoreboard thanks to a beautifully orchestrated give-and-go by the Lutz sisters. At the 25:37 mark, Averie Lutz fed to Aricka Lutz just outside of the penalty box then made a turn toward the goal, Aricka gave it right back and Averie converted a rebound attempt to knot the score at 1-1.

Not even three minutes later, Aricka got to a ball deep in the Wauseon zone on a play that may have been close to offsides, converting it past Wauseon goalkeeper Marie Hutchinson for a 2-1 Swanton advantage.

The Dogs made it 3-1 with 21:12 remaining on a rocket by Aricka from roughly 20 yards out that was just out of Hutchinson’s reach.

The Indians did not go away as Ellie Rodriguez scored off the rebound, cutting it to 3-2 with 20:08 left in the first half.

However, Swanton extended their lead to three by the end of the half. First, Averie Lutz headed in an Aricka Lutz corner kick with 16:45 left. Then with just over a minute remaining, Aricka scored on a breakaway opportunity as the Dogs led 5-2 at the half.

Wauseon attempted to kickstart its offense in the second half but to no avail.

Briley Rupp had a corner kick for the Indians that was saved by Swanton keeper Frankie Nelson with 32:54 to go. Another quality look was a free kick near the right sideline from Jane Richer with 27:06 left; however, Nelson would punch away that attempt and corral it.

Aricka Lutz notched a hat trick in the second half alone, with the last of those goals giving her 50 for her career.

Swanton is at Riverdale next Monday at 6 p.m. Wauseon is off until Thursday, Oct. 10 when they visit Delta.

Aricka Lutz of Swanton advances the ball up the field as Eva Mennetti of Wauseon (9) attempts to run her down during Tuesday’s NWOAL contest. With seven goals in the game, Lutz reached 50 for her career as the Bulldogs defeated the Indians 9-2. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Aricka-v.-Wauseon.jpg Aricka Lutz of Swanton advances the ball up the field as Eva Mennetti of Wauseon (9) attempts to run her down during Tuesday’s NWOAL contest. With seven goals in the game, Lutz reached 50 for her career as the Bulldogs defeated the Indians 9-2. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon keeper Marie Hutchinson picks up a ball in play Tuesday versus Swanton. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Hutchinson-picks-up-ball.jpg Wauseon keeper Marie Hutchinson picks up a ball in play Tuesday versus Swanton. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Ava Manz of Wauseon handles the ball during Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Manz-v.-Swanton.jpg Ava Manz of Wauseon handles the ball during Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Caroline Vargas of Swanton throws a ball in. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Vargas-throw-in.jpg Caroline Vargas of Swanton throws a ball in. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

NWOAL Girls Soccer Team League Overall Archbold 3-0-2 11-0-3 Liberty Center 4-2 9-3 Swanton 4-1-1 9-4-1 Bryan 3-1-1 6-5-2 Evergreen 2-3 8-5 Wauseon 1-4 3-11 Delta 0-5 1-12

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

