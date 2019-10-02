Streaks rise in latest Ohio High School Athletic Association football computer ratings

The second edition of the Ohio High School Athletic Association computer rankings were released on Tuesday and there was some shuffling amongst area teams.

In Division IV, Region 14, Wauseon (4-1) fell from second to fourth following a 35-29 loss to Liberty Center.

Archbold remained at third in Division VI, Region 23. The Blue Streaks are currently 5-0 on the season.

Liberty Center, the Streaks opponent this week, jumped from fourth to second in Region 23. Evergreen (4-1) dropped one spot down to 11th.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Galion (5-0) 9.95, 2. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-1) 8.4, 3. LaGrange Keystone (4-1) 8.15, 4. Wauseon (4-1) 8.1, 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (4-1) 7.35, 6. Bellevue (4-1) 7.15, 7. Shelby (4-1) 6.7, 8. Huron (4-1) 6.65, 9. Bellville Clear Fork (3-2) 6.15, 10. Rocky River Lutheran West (4-1) 6.1, 11. Clyde (4-1) 6.0, 12. Milan Edison (3-2) 5.35.

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (5-0) 10.9, 2. Liberty Center (5-0) 9.8, 3. Archbold (5-0) 9.75, 4. Lima Central Cath. (4-1) 8.3, 5. Anna (4-1) 8.2, 6. Minster (4-1) 6.9, 7. Gibsonburg (5-0) 6.65, 8. Harrod Allen East (4-1) 6.5, 9. Sherwood Fairview (4-1) 5.65, 10. Spencerville (3-2) 5.15, 11. Metamora Evergreen (4-1) 4.1, tie-12. Rockford Parkway (2-3) 3.9, tie-12. Hicksville (3-2) 3.9.

Sean Brock of Wauseon assists on a tackle of Liberty Center’s Zach Bowers during Saturday’s game. Wauseon is currently ranked fourth in the OHSAA computer rankings for Division IV, Region 14. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/10/web1_Brock-helps-on-tackle.jpg Sean Brock of Wauseon assists on a tackle of Liberty Center’s Zach Bowers during Saturday’s game. Wauseon is currently ranked fourth in the OHSAA computer rankings for Division IV, Region 14. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

