Archbold outlasts Bryan on the gridiron, 35-32

BRYAN – Archbold outscored Bryan 21-15 in the second half, overcoming a 17-14 halftime deficit and remaining undefeated on the season with a 35-32 win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League football.

Like all of the other teams from Fulton County, this game was played Saturday after bad weather postponed games on Friday.

Caleb Hogrefe had all five of the Blue Streak touchdowns. He totaled 150 yards on 23 carries. His 29-yard score with under two minutes to go was too much for the Golden Bears to overcome.

Archbold quarterback DJ Newman completed 10 of 12 passes for 186 yards. He also ran for 70 on 18 carries.

Antonio Cruz caught six passes for 96 yards, while Elijah Zimmerman had two catches for 56 yards.

For Bryan, quarterback Nate Miller went 15 of 33 through the air for 188 yards and a TD to one interception. He added 86 yards rushing and a score on 15 carries.

Connor Arthur caught six passes for 82 yards and one TD.

Archbold (5-0, 2-0 NWOAL) next hosts Liberty Center (5-0, 2-0) this Friday. Bryan drops to 1-4 and 0-2 in the league following the loss.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-1.jpg