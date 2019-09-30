Swanton golf team, Wauseon’s Andy Scherer punch district tickets

TOLEDO – Swanton’s Garrett Swank earned medalist honors as the Bulldogs took third at a Division II boys golf sectional at Heatherdowns Country Club Thursday, qualifying them for the upcoming district competition.

The Bulldogs finished third behind Genoa who collectively shot a 349 and Port Clinton who shot a 365. Swanton recorded a 370 team score.

Swank led all golfers with an 81, Brady Lemons tied for eighth after shooting a 90, Sam Betz added a 98 and Raymond Schad 101.

Wauseon finished sixth with a 374 team score. However, Andy Scherer qualified individually as he tied for sixth with an 89. Jaxon Radabaugh shot a 91 for the Indians, Dylan Grahn 92, while Luke Wheeler and Ben Gype each shot a 102.

Evergreen took ninth with a 401. The Vikings were led by Garrett Betz who shot a 94. Aaron Miller and Connor Bartschy each added a 96, while Michael King had a 115.

Other individual qualifiers were Josh Hahn of Eastwood with an 88, Colt Dible of Lake at 89, and Connor Hill of Lakota 90.

The Division II district tournament is this Thursday at Red Hawk Run Golf Course in Findlay.

D-II Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Genoa 349 (Isaac Simmons 91, Ethan Smith 84, Tommy Giles 84, Brock Pollauf 94, Michael Rightnowar 90); 2. Port Clinton 365 (Noah Shaw 85, Jaxon Martinez 94, Garrett Arnold 95, Brayden Spencer 91, Connor Bechtel 99); 3. Swanton 370 (Garrett Swank 81, Sam Betz 98, Brady Lemons 90, Raymond Schad 101, Gabe Swartz 104); 4. Lakota 371; 5. Toledo C.C. 372; 6. Wauseon 374; 7. Oak Harbor 378; 8. Eastwood 383; 9. Evergreen 401; 10. Lake 408; 11. Otsego 423; 12. Rossford 428.

Individual Scores (top 10)

1. Garrett Swank (Swanton) 81; 2. Ethan Smith (Genoa) 84, Tommy Giles (Genoa) 84; 4. Noah Shaw (Port Clinton) 85; 5. Josh Hahn (Eastwood) 88; 6. Colt Dible (Lakota) 89, Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 89; 8. Michael Rightnowar (Genoa) 90, Connor Hill (Lakota) 90, Brady Lemons (Swanton) 90.

Swanton’s Garrett Swank was the medalist at the Division II sectional golf tournament at Heatherdowns Country Club on Thursday. Swank shot an 81 for the Bulldogs. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Swank-medalist.jpg Swanton’s Garrett Swank was the medalist at the Division II sectional golf tournament at Heatherdowns Country Club on Thursday. Swank shot an 81 for the Bulldogs. Photo submitted Wauseon’s Andy Scherer with a drive at the NWOAL Meet on Sept. 20. Scherer punched his ticket to the district tournament after shooting an 89 to tie for sixth at the Division II sectional in Toledo Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Scherer-1.jpg Wauseon’s Andy Scherer with a drive at the NWOAL Meet on Sept. 20. Scherer punched his ticket to the district tournament after shooting an 89 to tie for sixth at the Division II sectional in Toledo Thursday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor