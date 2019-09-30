Pettisville golf advances with runner-up finish

DEFIANCE – The Pettisville golf team continued their successful 2019 campaign with a runner-up finish at a Division III sectional tournament held at Eagle Rock Golf Course in Defiance on Thursday. The effort qualifies them for next week’s district competition.

The Blackbirds shot a 330 as a team, behind first place Antwerp at 327. The other team to advance was Kalida who took third with a 339.

Pettisville had the best individual score as Max Leppelmeier finished first with a 74. Tommy McWatters was third with a 77, Caleb Nafziger added an 89 and Josh Horning 90.

Archbold finished fifth with a 362 team score, however, two advanced individually for the Blue Streaks. Josh Nofzinger was fourth with an 80, while Luke Rosebrook tied for fifth at 81. Also scoring for the Streaks were Kenny Williams with a 100 and Drew McCarty 101.

The other individual qualifier was Kaden Sutton of Wayne Trace who also tied for fifth with an 81.

The Division III district tournament is this Thursday at Stone Ridge Golf Course in Bowling Green.

D-III Golf Sectional

Team Scores

1. Antwerp 327 (Jake Eaken 81, Austin Lichty 76, Eric Thronell 81, Gaige McMichael 89, Jayvin Landers 96); 2. Pettisville 330 (Max Leppelmeier 74, Tommy McWatters 77, Caleb Nafziger 89, Josh Horning 90, Jake King 103); 3. Kalida 339; 4. Wayne Trace 361; 5. Archbold 362; 6. Leipsic 363; 7. Fairview 368; 8. Ottoville 369; 9. Hicksville 390; 10. Miller City 394; 11. Crestview 408; 12. Ft. Jennings 414; 13. Ayersville 435.

Individual Scores (top 10)

1. Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville) 74; 2. Austin Lichty (Antwerp) 76; 3. Tommy McWatters (Pettisville) 77; 4. Josh Nofzinger (Archbold) 80; 5. Jake Eaken (Antwerp) 81, Eric Thronell (Antwerp) 81, Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 81, David Peck (Kalida) 81, Kaden Sutton (Wayne Trace) 81; 10. Josh Recker (Kalida) 82.

Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier goes for the green with a shot on the eighth hole Thursday while competing at a Division III sectional tournament at Eagle Rock Golf Course. Leppelmeier earned medalist honors for the tournament, shooting a 74. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Lepp-shot-on-8.jpg Pettisville’s Max Leppelmeier goes for the green with a shot on the eighth hole Thursday while competing at a Division III sectional tournament at Eagle Rock Golf Course. Leppelmeier earned medalist honors for the tournament, shooting a 74. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Josh Nofzinger of Archbold chips one onto the green at the ninth hole. He shot an 80 to finish fourth overall, qualifying him for the district tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Nofzinger-chip-at-sectional.jpg Josh Nofzinger of Archbold chips one onto the green at the ninth hole. He shot an 80 to finish fourth overall, qualifying him for the district tournament. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Luke Rosebrook of Archbold with a shot on the eighth hole during sectional action at Eagle Rock Thursday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Rosebrook-shot-on-8.jpg Luke Rosebrook of Archbold with a shot on the eighth hole during sectional action at Eagle Rock Thursday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Tommy McWatters of Pettisville putts one at the third hole. He finished third overall with a 77. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_McWatters-putt-at-sectional.jpg Tommy McWatters of Pettisville putts one at the third hole. He finished third overall with a 77. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Pair qualifies for Archbold