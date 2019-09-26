Indians fall to Knights in non-league play

Wauseon had trouble creating shot opportunities and despite briefly tying the game in the second half, Van Buren had the answer as the visiting Black Knights came away with a 3-1 win in girls soccer Monday.

The Knights took the lead in the first seven minutes when Mady Parker fired one from 12 to 15 yards out that found the back of the net, putting them ahead 1-0 with 33:47 left in the opening half.

Wauseon’s Briley Rupp got to a ball in front of the net with 27:40 left, however, the Van Buren defense recovered to deflect her shot out of play. This created a corner kick opportunity for the Indians, where Rupp fed the ball to Ava Manz whose shot missed to the left of the goal.

The Knights nearly had a goal with around 15 minutes left, but it would be stopped by the Indian defense and goalkeeper Marie Hutchinson. Belle Miller put one on net on a pass from Meg Sheeks that Hutchinson stopped, then Peyton Sendelbach’s rebound attempt was also turned away.

Wauseon knotted the score in the second half on a well-executed corner kick.

Rupp made the boot from the right corner that found its way to Rylee Vasvery who headed it in, tying the game at 1-1 at the 33:21 mark of the second half.

However, VB ratcheted up the pressure in the minutes after. They capitalized on a corner kick of their own, as Breanna Tabler finished the play for a 2-1 Black Knight lead with 28:18 left.

Hannah Missler closed the scoring on a breakaway opportunity, slipping a shot past Hutchinson with just 5:58 remaining.

Earlier in the half the Indians nearly tied it again on an attempt from Rupp. She got behind the defense at the 25:32 mark, however, Van Buren keeper Jewelya Hutchison was there for the save.

Wauseon (3-8) is at Evergreen tonight and Maumee Saturday. Van Buren got to 5-5-1 after the win.

Wauseon's Ellie Rodriguez kicks one upfield during Monday's game against Van Buren. The Indians fell to the Black Knights 3-1. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Eva Mennetti of Wauseon throws a ball in during Monday's game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon keeper Marie Hutchinson with a goal kick Monday versus Van Buren. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

