Blue Streaks blank Delta in boys soccer

Archbold continued on its quest for a Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer title Tuesday, picking up a 5-0 win at Delta.

The Blue Streaks took a 2-0 lead behind a pair of goals from Trey Theobald.

With 25:06 left in the first half, Theobold finished a centering pass from Elijah Zimmerman to grab a 1-0 lead. Later, on a pass from Kaden Rufenacht, Theobald put one past Delta goalkeeper Shane Kruger as he came out to pounce on the ball, extending the margin to 2-0 at the 17:51 mark.

Archbold added a goal near the end of the half, with 5:20 remaining, as Zimmerman knocked one into the back of the net with help of a Theobold assist.

A little over a minute later, Delta’s Joseph Durfey charged in from the right side firing a shot at the net, however, Blue Streak keeper Kyler Boulton got his hand on it to thwart the attempt.

The Panthers had some chances in the second half but for the most part the Streaks controlled things.

Delta’s Anthony Serna did have an opportunity in close from the right side with around 23 minutes left in the game but couldn’t connect.

Then, three minutes later, Zimmerman received a pass upfield for a breakaway chance that he was able to finish, increasing the margin to 4-0.

Theobold closed the scoring – obtaining a hat trick in the process – when he scored on a breakaway with 13:51 left.

Archbold now moves to 7-3-1 on the season and 3-0-1 in NWOAL play. The Streaks next travel to Ottawa-Glandorf on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Delta (4-5-2, 1-4 NWOAL) hosts Monclova Christian next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Mike Eckenrode of Delta (11) looks to take the ball upfield as Krayton Kern of Archbold goes for the slide tackle during Tuesday's game. The Blue Streaks shut out the Panthers, 5-0. Josiah Magallanes of Archbold handles the ball in Tuesday's win at Delta. Carson Chiesa controls the ball for Delta. Archbold's Chase Kohler boots the ball upfield as Ian Turi of Delta (25) defends during Tuesday's NWOAL matchup.

