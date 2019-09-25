Area football teams ranked in first OHSAA ratings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the first edition of the football computer rankings on Tuesday. Locally, a trio of teams were in the top 12 of their respective regions as the quest for the playoffs is officially underway.

Wauseon is ranked second behind Canal Fulton Northwest in Division IV, Region 14. The Indians are 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League. They opened league play last Friday with a 14-7 win over Bryan.

In Division VI, Region 23, Archbold sits at third. Ahead of them are Coldwater and Anna out of the Midwest Athletic Conference. The Blue Streaks topped defending league champion Patrick Henry 36-35 last week to get to 4-0 and 1-0 in the NWOAL.

Evergreen (3-1, 1-0 NWOAL) is 10th in Region 23 coming off a 14-10 victory over Swanton.

Rankings

Region 14 – 1. Canal Fulton Northwest (4-0) 8.375, 2. Wauseon (4-0) 8.3, 3. Galion (4-0) 7.325, 4. LaGrange Keystone (3-1) 6.75, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (3-1) 6.225, 6. Rocky River Lutheran West (3-1) 6.05, 7. Bellevue (3-1) 5.7, 8. Ottawa-Glandorf (3-1) 5.525, 9. Shelby (3-1) 5.4, 10. Sandusky Perkins (3-1) 4.85, 11. Clyde (3-1) 4.7, 12. Huron (3-1) 4.45.

Region 23 – 1. Coldwater (4-0) 9.4, 2. Anna (4-0) 8.225, 3. Archbold (4-0) 7.725, 4. Liberty Center (4-0) 7.525, 5. Harrod Allen East (4-0) 6.125, 6. Gibsonburg (4-0) 6.0, 7. Lima Central Cath. (3-1) 5.475, 8. Minster (3-1) 5.225, 9. Fairview (3-1) 4.15, 10. Evergreen (3-1) 3.9, 11. Rockford Parkway (2-2) 3.475, 12. Riverdale (2-2) 3.325.