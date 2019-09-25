Wauseon girls take third at D-II golf sectional

Wauseon’s girls golf team will move on after a third place finish at a Division II sectional tournament at White Pines Golf Course in Swanton on Tuesday.

This came after they claimed the championship at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Invitational last Friday at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance.

At the sectional, the Indians collectively shot a 385, behind only Gibsonburg (361) and Otsego (368). They were led by Lexe McQuillin who had the second best score, shooting a 79. Calaway Gerken added a 94, Jordan King 100, and Halle Frank and Ellie Oyer 112.

Also in the area, Madalynn Peluso of Evergreen qualified individually as she tied for sixth by shooting a 90. Other individual qualifiers were Alyssa Haynes of Rossford (8th) with a 91 and Kimberly Zoltani of Lake (T-9th) with a 93.

Adding to Evergreen’s score were Lila Johnson at 102, Allie Herr and Josa Beatty who each shot a 109, and Chloe Creque at 111.

For Archbold, Brayton Huffman shot a 96, Shylo Richardson 99, Josee Grime 104 and Ema Heckel 109.

The Division II district tournament is Monday, Sept. 30 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay. Four teams and four individuals with the best scores not on a qualifying team will qualify for state.

Division II Girls Sectional

Team Scores

1. Gibsonburg 361 (Sydney Leyerle 73, Olivia Paul 86, Morgan Albanese 100, Taylor Sworden 102, Ellie Stout 103); 2. Otsego 368 (Olivia Jackson 85, Maggie Lehsten 90, Hope London 88, Camryn Tussing 111, Summer Berry 105); 3. Wauseon 385 (Lexe McQuillin 79, Calaway Gerken 94, Halle Frank 112, Jordan King 100, Ellie Oyer 112); 4. Archbold 408; 5. Evergreen 410; 6. Rossford 416; 7. Edgerton 427; 8. Lake 439; 9. Eastwood 449; 10. Montpelier 479; 11. Tinora 526; 12. Genoa 557.

Peluso advances for Evergreen