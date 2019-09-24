Blackbirds win first ever title

The Pettisville boys golf team had three players shoot in the 70s as they rolled to a Buckeye Border Conference golf title Thursday, Sept. 19 at Ironwood in Wauseon.

The Blackbirds collectively shot a 313, 39 points ahead of the next best team, North Central. Montpelier was third with a 357, Fayette also had a 357 but finished fourth, Hilltop was next with a 400, Stryker 417 and Edon 453.

Max Leppelmeier was first in the individual standings, shooting a 72. Teammate Tommy McWatters was second with a 73. Caleb Nafziger tied for fourth with Hunter Berlew of Montpelier, each shooting a 78. Josh Horning added a 90 for the Blackbirds.

Noah Brinegar led Fayette with an 80 to place sixth. Tanner Lemley (7th) was behind him with an 81, Tanner Wagner (T-19th) had a 97 and Noah Bingman (T-23rd) 99.

Pettisville will be in Defiance at Eagle Rock Golf Course this Thursday for a Division III sectional tournament. Fayette is back at Ironwood for the Division III sectional there.

BBC Golf Championships

Team Scores

1. Pettisville 313 (Max Leppelmeier 72, Tommy McWatters 73, Caleb Nafziger 78, Josh Horning 90, Jake King 95, Levi Myers 99); 2. No. Central 352; 3. Montpelier 357; 4. Fayette 357; 5. Hilltop 400; 6. Stryker 417; 7. Edon 453.

Individual Scores (top 10)

1. Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville) 72; 2. Tommy McWatters (Pettisville) 73; 3. Spencer Clingaman (Stryker) 77; 4. Hunter Burlew (Montpelier) 78, Caleb Nafziger (Pettisville) 78; 6. Noah Brinegar (Fayette) 80; 7. Tanner Lemley (Fayette) 81; 8. Chace Boothman (No. Central) 82; 9. Ethan Marihugh (Montpelier) 84; 10. Devon Weirauch (Stryker) 86.

The Pettisville golf team claimed the program’s first ever Buckeye Border Conference title Sept. 19 at Ironwood in Wauseon. They finished with a score of 313, which happened to be a school record. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_BBC-champs.jpg The Pettisville golf team claimed the program’s first ever Buckeye Border Conference title Sept. 19 at Ironwood in Wauseon. They finished with a score of 313, which happened to be a school record. Photo submitted