Wauseon boys runner-up at league golf

DEFIANCE – Wauseon collectively shot a 323 but fell just short to Bryan as the Golden Bears shot a 318 to win the Northwest Ohio Athletic League Golf Tournament at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance Friday. Bryan secured an overall league title with the win.

After the Indians, Swanton finished third with a 349, Archbold had a 364, Delta 368, Evergreen 392, Patrick Henry 408 and Liberty Center 449. Bryan had the medalist, as Case Hartman carded a 69.

Wauseon had a duo tie for second as Dylan Grahn and Andy Scherer each posted a 77. Also scoring for the Indians were Luke Wheeler (10th) who shot an 84 and Jaxon Radabaugh (11th) who had an 85.

Garrett Swank of Swanton was fourth with a 79, while Sam Betz tied for sixth with Chase Stickley of Delta, each notching an 81. Raymond Schad for the Bulldogs, who tied for 14th with Drew Dauber of Bryan and Garrett Betz of Evergreen, shot an 88. Brady Lemons was 27th with a 101 for Swanton.

Leading Archbold was Luke Rosebrook with an 83. Josh Nofzinger (12th) shot an 86 for the Streaks, Drew McCarty (24th) had a 97, and Kenny Williams (25th) 98.

After Stickley for Delta was Zack Mattin who tied for 17th with an 89, Cael Chiesa (T-20th) had a 95, and Jayce Helminiak (T-28th) 103.

Garrett Betz had the best score for Evergreen with an 88. Aaron Miller (19th) added a 90, Connor Bartschy (30th) 105 and Ethan Shively (T-33rd) 109.

NWOAL Golf Championships

Team Scores

1. Bryan 318 (Case Hartman 69, Nolan Kidston 80, Clayton Rupp 82, Drew Dauber 88, Nathan Hess 87, Colin Shirkey 96); 2. Wauseon 323; 3. Swanton 349; 4. Archbold 364; 5. Delta 368; 6. Evergreen 392; 7. Patrick Henry 408; 8. Liberty Center 449.

Individual Scores (top 10)

1. Case Hartman (Bryan) 69; 2. Dylan Grahn (Wauseon) 77, Andy Scherer (Wauseon) 77; 4. Garrett Swank (Swanton) 79; 5. Nolan Kidston (Bryan) 80; 6. Chase Stickley (Delta) 81, Sam Betz (Swanton) 81; 8. Clayton Rupp (Bryan) 82; 9. Luke Rosebrook (Archbold) 83; 10. Luke Wheeler (Wauseon) 84.

Dylan Grahn of Wauseon with a chip at the 8th hole on Friday during the NWOAL Golf Tournament at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance. Both he and teammate Andy Scherer tied for second overall, each shooting a 77. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Grahn-chip-at-8.jpg Dylan Grahn of Wauseon with a chip at the 8th hole on Friday during the NWOAL Golf Tournament at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance. Both he and teammate Andy Scherer tied for second overall, each shooting a 77. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Josh Nofzinger of Archbold taps in a putt at the NWOAL Golf Tournament Friday. He finished with an 86 for the Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Nofzinger-tap-in-at-league-s.jpg Josh Nofzinger of Archbold taps in a putt at the NWOAL Golf Tournament Friday. He finished with an 86 for the Streaks. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Chase Stickley of Delta with a putt on the third hole green. He went on to shoot an 81. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Stickley-putt-at-league-s.jpg Chase Stickley of Delta with a putt on the third hole green. He went on to shoot an 81. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Andy Scherer watches his drive at the eighth hole tee. Scherer tied for third with a 77. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Scherer.jpg Wauseon’s Andy Scherer watches his drive at the eighth hole tee. Scherer tied for third with a 77. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Bryan wins title