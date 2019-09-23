Wauseon defeats Bryan in NWOAL opener

Wauseon carried over their success from the non-league slate into the Northwest Ohio Athletic League football opener, edging visiting Bryan 14-7 on Friday.

Tyson Britsch got the Indians on the board with a three yard touchdown run with 8:09 left before halftime, making it 7-0 after Samuel Blanco’s extra point. The score was set up by an 87-yard connection from Cody Figy to Noah Tester, getting the ball down to the three yard line.

Wauseon added a score late in the third quarter on a 65-yard strike from Figy to Connar Penrod, putting them ahead 14-0.

Bryan got a two yard TD run from quarterback Nate Miller with 3:52 remaining, however, the Indians turned the Golden Bears over on downs on their next possession to seal it.

Wauseon outgained Bryan 332-205, including a 292-174 edge through the air. Neither team had much success on the ground as the Indians racked up 40 yards compared to Bryan’s 31.

Figy completed 11 of 26 passes for 292 yards and a score. Tester had three catches for 143 yards, and Penrod two for 70 and a TD.

For Bryan, Connor Arthur caught eight passes for 71 yards. Titus Rohrer made four grabs for 63 yards.

Wauseon (4-0, 1-0 NWOAL) travels to Liberty Center (4-0, 1-0) this week.

Wauseon’s Noah Tester goes over the middle for a first down reception Friday in the NWOAL opener with Bryan. The Indians improved to 4-0 with a 14-7 win over the Golden Bears. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Tester-v.-Bryan.jpg Wauseon’s Noah Tester goes over the middle for a first down reception Friday in the NWOAL opener with Bryan. The Indians improved to 4-0 with a 14-7 win over the Golden Bears. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Tyson Britsch, left, and Isaac Wilson combine to take down a Bryan ball carrier Friday night. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Britsch-and-Wilson-tackle.jpg Wauseon’s Tyson Britsch, left, and Isaac Wilson combine to take down a Bryan ball carrier Friday night. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor