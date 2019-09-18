Archbold edges Wauseon in golf tri-match

The final Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys golf tri-matches of the season were Monday and at Ironwood, Archbold edged Wauseon and Liberty Center 170-171-236.

Luke Rosebrook paced the Blue Streaks, earning medalist honors with a 36. Josh Nofzinger and Kenny Williams were next for Archbold with a 43, Drew McCarty added a 45, and Isaac Riegsecker 56. Competing but not counting towards the final tally was Kolby Horst who shot a 65.

Wauseon’s high scorers were Dylan Grahn and Jaxon Radabaugh who both shot a 42. Ben Gype added a 43, Andy Scherer 44 and Luke Wheeler 47. Nic Barone shot a 48 for the Indians.

For Liberty Center, Cole Zeiter shot a 52, Sam Zeiter 55, Jacob Croninger 63 and Jake Spieth 66.

In a non-league match, the Indians took second to Bryan but ahead of Defiance in a tri-match at Ironwood on Tuesday. The Golden Bears collectively shot a 162, Wauseon 169, and Defiance 178.

The Indians were led by Grahn with a 39, Scherer 40, Radabaugh 43 and Barone 47. The medalist of the match was Case Hartman of Bryan who shot a 35.

Wauseon is now tied with Bryan in the league standings as both own 6-1 records. A champion will be decided at the NWOAL golf tournament at Auglaize Golf Course in Defiance Friday morning at 9 a.m.

Jaxon Radabaugh of Wauseon with a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during Monday’s NWOAL tri-match with Archbold and Liberty Center at Ironwood. Radabaugh and teammate Dylan Grahn paced the Indians as each shot a 42, however, they fell to Archbold by one stroke. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Radabaugh-on-13.jpg Jaxon Radabaugh of Wauseon with a shot from the fairway on the 13th hole during Monday’s NWOAL tri-match with Archbold and Liberty Center at Ironwood. Radabaugh and teammate Dylan Grahn paced the Indians as each shot a 42, however, they fell to Archbold by one stroke. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s Kenny Williams knocks one onto the green during Monday’s tri-match. Williams went on to shoot a 43. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Williams-approach-shot.jpg Archbold’s Kenny Williams knocks one onto the green during Monday’s tri-match. Williams went on to shoot a 43. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Luke Wheeler blasts one off the tee at the 16th hole. Wheeler finished with a 47 on the day. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Wheeler-at-16th.jpg Wauseon’s Luke Wheeler blasts one off the tee at the 16th hole. Wheeler finished with a 47 on the day. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Luke Rosebrook of Archbold with a putt during Monday’s match. He was the Blue Streaks’ high scorer, earning medalist honors with a 36. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Rosebrook-putt-on-11th.jpg Luke Rosebrook of Archbold with a putt during Monday’s match. He was the Blue Streaks’ high scorer, earning medalist honors with a 36. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor