Streaks top Indians in girls soccer

Tied 1-1 at the half, Archbold took advantage of their many second half opportunities, scoring a pair of goals in a 3-1 win at Wauseon Tuesday in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer.

The Blue Streaks were bringing steady pressure with around 30 minutes to go in the opening half. During that stretch, Karsyn Hostetler got within 10 yards for a shot that was punched away by Wauseon goalkeeper Marie Hutchinson.

Then, 5:21 later at the 25:37 mark, Archbold’s Regan Ramirez found the back of the net from the left side to put her team on top. Wauseon, however, would have a quick response, when Kadence Carroll juked a defender on a breakaway and booted one in the right corner of the net with 25:12 left, tying the game at 1-1.

Archbold nearly cashed in on a corner kick with under 10 minutes remaining in the half. Chloe Nofziger’s blast from the corner was deflected by Hutchinson, then Ramirez could not connect on two putback chances.

This enabled the Indians and Streaks to remained tied entering halftime.

That would not last as Archbold broke the tie with a goal 5:31 into the second half. Macy Peterson centered a ball to Sophie Rupp who did the rest, scoring to give the Streaks a 2-1 edge.

They continued to pepper the Wauseon goal and with 1:46 remaining, Leah McQuade slid one into the right corner of the net to reach the final score.

Archbold (7-0-3, 1-0-2 NWOAL) hosts Woodmore on Saturday. Wauseon (2-7, 1-2) plays host to Kalida Thursday.

Jenna Mahnke of Archbold sends one towards the net as Amanda Wendt (7) approaches on defense for Wauseon. The Blue Streaks defeated the Indians by a 3-1 final. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Mahnke-shot.jpg Jenna Mahnke of Archbold sends one towards the net as Amanda Wendt (7) approaches on defense for Wauseon. The Blue Streaks defeated the Indians by a 3-1 final. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Macy Gerig of Wauseon kicks a ball upfield during Tuesday’s game against Archbold. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Gerig-kicking.jpg Macy Gerig of Wauseon kicks a ball upfield during Tuesday’s game against Archbold. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Jane Richer of Wauseon clears a ball away from the Indians’ side of the field. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Richer-clears-ball.jpg Jane Richer of Wauseon clears a ball away from the Indians’ side of the field. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s Karsyn Hostetler advances a ball up the field. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Hostetler-with-ball.jpg Archbold’s Karsyn Hostetler advances a ball up the field. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

