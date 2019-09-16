Swanton, Archbold tie in NWOAL girls soccer

Swanton and Archbold have combined to win six of the nine Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer titles. That competitiveness was on display as the Bulldogs and Blue Streaks finished in a 1-1 tie Thursday in a game at Spengler Field in Archbold.

Swanton threatened to score more than Archbold in the first 20 minutes plus, finally cashing in with just under 15 minutes left in the opening half. Aricka Lutz was awarded a free kick from near the right sideline, it was punched away by Blue Streak goalkeeper Reagan Kohler but made its way to Caroline Vargas who slammed in the rebound attempt for a 1-0 Bulldog lead.

The Dogs had a perfect opportunity to add to their lead with 1:13 to go but could not capitalize. Aricka Lutz navigated her way around an Archbold defender and centered one to Morgan Pine who got free in front of the net. Pine banged it off the left post where eventually Kohler fell on it.

The Streaks came out ready to go to begin the second half. Just 3:28 in, Macy Peterson fired one from 15 yards out that grazed the finger tips of Swanton keeper Frankie Nelson; however, her attempt to grab the ball as it fell behind her was unsuccessful, tying the game at 1-1.

Archbold’s Leah McQuade then had a breakaway from the right side with 31:02 left but this time the shot went right to Nelson who devoured it.

Swanton – who also had some nice chances in the second half – had probably its best opportunity with just under 21 minutes remaining. Averie Lutz’ free kick near midfield was laid out for sister Aricka approaching the net from the left side. She made her best effort at putting a shot on net but was denied by Kohler who dove on top of the ball.

The Streaks had a corner kick opportunity with 3:54 to play as they hoped gain their first lead of the game and remain unbeaten in league play. Nelson punched away Kalyn Baker’s shot from the corner, and when Regan Ramirez got to it for a putback try, the Swanton keeper fell on it.

Archbold was back home on Saturday where they shut out Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0.

The Dogs are 6-1-1 overall and 1-1-1 in NWOAL play following Thursday’s result. The Streaks – after the win over O-G – are 6-0-3 with a 0-0-2 mark versus league opponents.

Swanton travels to Woodmore Monday and is at Delta Tuesday. Archbold is at Wauseon on Tuesday.

