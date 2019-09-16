Archbold stays unbeaten; defeats Lake 21-7

MILLBURY – Archbold scored 21 unanswered points after falling behind 7-0, defeating Lake 21-7 to move to 3-0 on the football season on Friday.

Scoring offensive touchdowns for the Blue Streaks were Elijah Zimmerman via a 27-yard pass from quarterback Brandon Taylor, plus Caleb Hogrefe on a 16-yard run. Caleb Ranzau added an interception return for a score in the fourth quarter for Archbold.

Taylor hit on 50 percent (9 for 18) of his passes for 137 yards and a score, also adding 78 on the ground on 15 carries. Hogrefe registered 86 yards on 15 carries as well.

Zimmerman had four catches for 72 yards.

For Lake, Scott Mackiewicz had the same line as Hogrefe, 86 yards on 15 carries.

Archbold opens the Northwest Ohio Athletic League season with a home matchup against defending league champion Patrick Henry (3-0) this Friday.

