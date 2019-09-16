Connar Penrod records big game in Indians’ defeat of Napoleon

NAPOLEON – Wauseon scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, including a 99-yard interception return from Connar Penrod as they capped the non-league slate with a 21-7 triumph at Napoleon Friday night.

They grabbed a 7-0 lead at the 2:25 mark of the first quarter on a 50-yard strike from Cody Figy to Penrod and Samuel Blanco’s extra point. That score stayed the same until Penrod thwarted what had the looks of a game-tying drive by the Wildcats, stepping in front of Andrew Warncke’s pass and racing 99 yards the other way to instead put the Indians ahead 14-0 with 11:43 remaining.

Wes Spadafore’s five yard TD run with 3:42 to go for Wauseon, plus AuTavian Fields’ rushing TD for Napoleon closed the scoring.

The Indians just edged out the Cats in total offense, 278-205. Wauseon had the more potent passing game as Figy threw for 232 yards, while Napoleon ran for 137 yards compared to only 46 for the Indians.

Penrod caught six passes for 126 yards and the game’s first score. Sean Brock added three catches for 47 yards and Noah Tester four for 40.

Jarrett Gerdeman led the Wildcat ground attack with 83 yards on 22 carries.

Wauseon (3-0) returns home to host Bryan (1-2) this week.

