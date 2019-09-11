Pettisville golf takes first at Stryker Invite

STRYKER – There were three Fulton County boys golf teams in the top three with Pettisville taking the top prize at the Stryker Golf Invitational at Riverside Greens in Stryker Saturday, Sept. 7.

The Blackbirds won with a 329 team total. Fayette was second with a 330 and Wauseon came in behind them at 331.

Max Leppelmeier was the low scorer for Pettisville, finishing second individually with a 73. Dylan Von Deylen of Tinora was the medalist with a 66.

Tommy McWatters added a 79 for the Birds, Caleb Nafziger an 88, Josh Horning 89 and Jake King 92.

Noah Brinegar of Fayette finished sixth overall with a 77. Tanner Lemley added an 82 for the Eagles, Owen Lemley an 84, and Tanner Wagner 87.

Dylan Grahn of Wauseon took fourth overall after shooting a 75. Andy Scherer notched an 81 for the Indians, Jaxon Radabaugh 84 and Luke Wheeler 91.

Archbold’s Josh Nofzinger finished 16th with an 86. Luke Rosebrook had an 88 for the Blue Streaks, Kenny Williams 94, and Drew McCarty 98.

Stryker Invitational

Team Scores

1. Pettisville 329 (Max Leppelmeier 73, Tommy McWatters 79, Caleb Nafziger 88, Josh Horning 89, Jake King 92); 2. Fayette 330; 3. Wauseon 331; 4. Montpelier 337; 5. Tinora 349; 6. No. Central 351; 7. Fairview 353; 8. Archbold 366; 9. Hilltop 392; 10. Ayersville 392; 11. Edon 457; 12. Stryker 0.

The Pettisville boys golf team won the Stryker Golf Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7. Pictured are, from left: Tommy McWatters, Max Leppelmeier, Josh Horning, Caleb Nafziger, Jake King, head coach Mike Zimmerman. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Pettisville-at-Stryker-Invite.jpg The Pettisville boys golf team won the Stryker Golf Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 7. Pictured are, from left: Tommy McWatters, Max Leppelmeier, Josh Horning, Caleb Nafziger, Jake King, head coach Mike Zimmerman. Photo submitted