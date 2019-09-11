Wauseon girls soccer team shut out

Wauseon surrendered two first half goals and never managed to recover, falling 3-0 against Napoleon at home in non-league girls soccer Monday.

The Indians kept the ball away from their goal in the early minutes of the first half, then the Wildcats struck gold 7:35 into the game. Napoleon’s Sophie Chipps got past the defense on the left side where she fired one past a diving Wauseon goalkeeper, Marie Hutchinson, to make it 1-0.

The Wildcats had a similar play nearly 10 minutes later when Chipps again got free, but this time Hutchinson made the save.

However, with 11:21 remaining in the half, Chipps, this time from the right side, lofted a ball high enough to surpass Hutchinson and give the Cats a 2-0 lead.

Wauseon threatened just before intermission. Jane Richer was awarded a free kick from about 20 yards out that was received by teammate Rylee Vasvery who attempted to head it in, but was off target.

After half, Wauseon’s Ava Manz had a corner kick opportunity that curled toward the net before it was gobbled up by Napoleon keeper Grace Hopkins at the 33:24 mark.

The Cats resumed the scoring as Sulema Granados slipped a short pass to Emily Bostelman near the net, and Bostelman put it in with 31:13 left to reach the game’s final tally.

Wauseon tried to dent the scoreboard in the final 23 minutes.

Kadence Carroll fired a quick shot off a centering pass from Manz at the 22:20 mark, but she got too much of it and the ball sailed over the net. Carroll then had a breakaway opportunity with just under five minutes to go that was also turned away.

Wauseon (1-5) hosts Liberty Center Thursday at 5 p.m. and Toledo Central Catholic on Saturday at 3 p.m.

