Etue, Krispin lead Vikes past Locos

MONTPELIER – Jacks were better to open as Jack Etue and Jack Krispin followed a full house of pancakes as Evergreen ran for a near school record 534 yards in a 48-24 blowout win over Montpelier Friday.

Following the line of Will Smithmyer, Cody Sheller, Jake Fuller, Logan York, Tyler Peppers, Levi Moore and Nick Beemer, Etue ran for 304 yards on 12 carries and tied a Viking record with five rushing touchdowns.

Krispin bulled his way to 173 yards on 17 carries and another score.

“That was one of the things we wanted to focus on in the off-season was the running game and we changed some things and simplified,” Viking coach Aaron Schmidt said. “To be honest last week (in a loss to Otsego) I thought we ran the ball pretty well too. This week we had a number of guys run the football pretty well.”

After a kickoff return by Weston Dick set up Montpelier in Evergreen territory to start, Colin Smith set the tone defensively on the game’s first play dropping a Loco receiver for a loss on a bubble screen, and four plays later Krispin set up the Vikings’ first score with a pick and carry to the Loco 48 yard line.

Etue’s 33-yard romp on his first carry set up his pitch and catch to Beemer from 4 yards out to give Evergreen a quick 7-0 lead.

“That was a big momentum shift right away, ” explained Schmidt. “Krisp jump an out route for a good pick and return and we kind of got a roll going from there.”

After a series of back-and-forth punts, it was all Krispin on the next Evergreen scoring drive as the 235 pound senior caught a short pass and blasted 17 yards for a first down, ran through an arm tackle, then ran over a Loco defender on his way to a 51-yard TD to put Evergreen up 14-0 with 1:18 left in the first.

After another Loco three-and-out, it took Etue just one play to find the end zone, as the Viking quarterback split a pair of Loco defenders and raced 83 yards untouched on the last play of the first quarter for a 21-0 advantage.

It was more of the same four plays later as again after a 1-2-3 kick, Etue went 62 yards on the first play to boost the Evergreen lead to 28-0.

Montpelier put together a 75-yard drive that ended in a Chandler Byers one yard burst that with the ensuing two-point conversion got the Locos within 28-8, but again it didn’t take long for Evergreen to find the end zone again as Etue went 45 yards – this time on the fourth Viking play – to make it 34-8 with 4:40 left in the half.

After another Evergreen stop, Krispin blasted and bulled his way for 29 yards on four totes before Etue finished the drive with a 36-yard scamper to make it 41-8 with 1:18 left before halftime.

On the first series in the second half, Evergreen took the ball at their own 37 with the running clock rule in effect and after Krispin rambled to the Loco 42, Etue finished the deal with a 42-yard trot through the middle to put Evergreen up 48-8.

Brayden Custer got one back for Montpelier as he went 66 yards for a score later in the third, and Weston Dick’s 16-yard catch late in the fourth ended scoring.

The Locos did gain 321 yards total.

Quarterback Clayton Turner scrambled his way for 85 of those yards, including 81 in the second half. Custer had 69, all of them after halftime.

As for the Vikings, the 534 yards just missed the 2010 record of 540, also against Montpelier.

“It’s the hogs up front,” Schmidt said of the big night on the ground. “We had to change a few things around and we had an injury last week to a great kid in running back Brian Floyd, so we had to move some things around which we will do week to week. We had guys step up in different positions. Our line was one of those places we had a little bit of wiggle room so we moved some things around and they took the challenge very well. Across the board I could name every kid who played well up front tonight.”

Evergreen totalled 556 yards for the night.

The Vikings, now 1-1, play Ridgemont (0-2) at home Friday night.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

