Blue Streaks impress in win over Eagles

Archbold followed their impressive week one win with another Friday, topping visiting Liberty-Benton 34-20 in non-league football.

The Blue Streaks jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half behind a trio of touchdown passes from Brandon Taylor to Antonio Cruz. They took that lead into halftime.

Each team had a pair of second half scores. For Archbold, Noah Gomez scored via a 19-yard run, then DJ Newman hit Cruz for a 27-yard scoring strike with just 4:02 left, putting them up 34-13.

The Eagles scored on a five yard Michael Erdeljac run with 14 seconds to go but it was too little too late.

Archbold outgained L-B 397-235.

Taylor completed 11 of 16 passes for 159 yards and three TDs but had a pair of interceptions. Gomez led the Blue Streak ground attack with 134 yards on 21 carries and a TD. Cruz had seven catches for 114 yards and four scores.

Leading L-B was receiver Marcellus Eckford who caught five passes for 102 yards and a TD.

Archbold (2-0) closes the non-league slate on the road at Lake (0-2) this week.

