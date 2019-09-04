Indians, Eagles in action at Grove Invitational

COLUMBUS GROVE – The Columbus Grove Cross Country Invitational held over the weekend was broken down into two parts, a big schools division and a small schools division.

In the area, the Wauseon girls took fourth as a team in the Girls Large Schools Division with a 164 team score.

Grace Rhoades paced the Indians with a 10th place finish in a time of 19:53.52. Maggie Duden added a 11th place finish (19:56.61), Serena Mathews 30th (21:08.59), Megan Carroll 61st (22:45.6) and Natasha Miller 62nd (22:47.41).

In the Girls Small Schools Division, Fayette’s Amber Gaona placed 36th (22:58.12) while Jillian Figgins finished 59th (23:50.4).

Wauseon’s boys took seventh in the Large Schools Division with a 193 team score.

Braden Vernot led them with a sixth place finish, posting time of 16:44.96. Hunter Wasnich was 18th (17:19.98), Jack Callan 50th (18:13.64), Layton Willson 59th (18:35.98) and Aidan Pena 60th (18:36.46).

The Fayette boys finished sixth with 195 points in the Small Schools Division.

Quinn Mitchell was seventh with a time of 16:48.51 for the Eagles, Brett Merillat was 20th (17:19.6), Caden Colegrove 35th (18:06.23), Gavin Stambaugh 61st (18:53.6) and Eli Eberly 72nd (19:16.52).

Wauseon was then in action at the Hudson Early Season Invitational in Michigan Tuesday. The boys won the meet while the girls were runners-up.