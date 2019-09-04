Pettisville girls cross country runner-up at Otsego Invitational

The Pettisville girls were runner-up while the Swanton boys finished fourth at the Otsego Cross Country Invitational at Mary Jane Thurston State Park last Saturday.

Pettisville took second with 54 points, 30 behind St. Ursula Academy who finished first.

Kate Stuber had the best finish for the Blackbirds, taking third with a time of 21:19.81. Sarah Foor finished 10th 23:40.94, Kelly Miller 19th (24:21.18), Elise Hoylman 28th (25:38.71) and Renee Hoylman 35th (25:59.91).

The Swanton girls – who did not field a full team – got a 14th place finish (24:10.16) out of Briona Davis. Ellie Hartford took 33rd (25:51.32) for the Bulldogs and Ashley Keaton was 49th (28:16.73).

Swanton had five boys in the top 30, led by Garrett Bradish who was 17th with a time of 20:54.36. Next for the Dogs was Kayden Davis who finished 19th (21:01.16), Abel Carman 20th (21:02.68), Blake Szalapski 25th (21:21.55) and Tyler Boyd 28th (22:16.45).

Zach McWatters took 14th for the Pettisville boys, running his race in 20:09.96. Braxton Huner finished 18th (21:00.6) and Josh Basselman 39th (24:41.33). They also did not field a full team.

Otsego Invitational

Team Scores

Boys

Otsego 29, St. Joseph C.C. 49, Rossford 65, Swanton 78, Waite 145.

Girls

St. Ursula Academy 24, Pettisville 54, Whitmer 57, Waite 118.