Panthers blanked by Toledo Christian in girls soccer, 2-0

Delta could not muster much offense and Toledo Christian scored a goal in each half, picking up the 2-0 win at Delta in non-league girls soccer Tuesday.

The Eagles’ best chance early on came from Regan Vaughn, firing one from just outside the penalty area that was saved by Delta goalkeeper Courtny Helton with 21:45 remaining in the first half. Then, with 4:10 to go, Vaughn got Toledo Christian on the board with a shot from 20 to 25 yards out that was deflected by Helton but slipped behind into the net, putting them in front 1-0.

In between the two shots from Vaughn – including the goal – Toledo Christian’s Jasmine Hearn put one on net that was saved by Helton at the 5:41 mark. In the second half, Hearn received a ball off a corner kick and banged a shot off the crossbar, nearly scoring a goal with 23:22 left.

The Eagles then added to their lead as Hearn flicked one into the net with a defender guarding close with 15:10 to go.

Now down 2-0, the Panthers ramped up their offensive effort. At around eight minutes left, Delta’s Keirsten Culler and Lindsay Hambly each had shots that were turned away within a minute of each other.

Shortly after that, Annabelle Hughes got in close from the left side, however, Eagle keeper Molly Mouch got just enough of the ball to prevent it from going in. Hughes had another opportunity with only 12 seconds left, but she pushed the shot to the right.

Delta is back home on Saturday when they host Northwood at 10 a.m.

Delta’s Kayla Kunar boots one away from the Panther goal Tuesday in a game against Toledo Christian. The Panthers were shut out by the visiting Eagles, 2-0. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Kunar-boots-from-goal.jpg Delta’s Kayla Kunar boots one away from the Panther goal Tuesday in a game against Toledo Christian. The Panthers were shut out by the visiting Eagles, 2-0. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Annabelle Hughes of Delta works the ball upfield versus Toledo Christian Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Hughes-upfield.jpg Annabelle Hughes of Delta works the ball upfield versus Toledo Christian Tuesday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Keirsten Culler of Delta, left, challenges Tatum Strayer of Toledo Christian for a loose ball. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_Culler-takes-on-Strayer.jpg Keirsten Culler of Delta, left, challenges Tatum Strayer of Toledo Christian for a loose ball. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

