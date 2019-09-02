Blue Streaks pummel Aces to start season

HICKSVILLE – Archbold outgained Hicksville 493-106 in total yards, including a 339-29 advantage on the ground, resulting in a 56-0 win on the road over Hicksville Friday in the football season opener.

The Blue Streaks led 35-0 at the half.

Running back Noah Gomez and quarterback Brandon Taylor each accounted for three scores for the Streaks.

Gomez had touchdown runs of one, 10, and 18 yards, while Taylor had a 40-yard run and an 8-yard run. Taylor also threw a 43-yard strike to Elijah Zimmerman in the second quarter.

Other TDs for Archbold came from Caleb Hogrefe on an interception return, plus Carson Dominique on a 57-yard run.

Taylor threw for 154 yards on 11 of 15 passing, adding 107 on the ground on nine carries. Gomez rushed 12 times for 121 yards. Leading the receivers was Antonio Cruz who caught six passes for 56 yards.

Archbold (1-0) hosts Liberty-Benton this Friday, as the Eagles are coming off a 34-29 win over Bucyrus Wynford.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/09/web1_archboldlogo_blockA.jpg