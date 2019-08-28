Evergreen beats Delta in NWOAL girls soccer, 7-1

It took a while to get going but after missing easy chances – having shots just miss and others hitting the crossbar – Evergreen girls soccer stuck two goals in the span of 30 seconds midway through the first half, and went on to rout Delta 7-1 to even their NWOAL mark at 1-1 and season record at 2-2 Tuesday.

“We were working our passing game in the first half,” Viking coach Joshua Radel explained. “We wanted to spread out opportunities and we got good shots that we didn’t convert early but eventually we got some into the net.”

Delta net-minder Anna Munger kept the Vikings off the board the first 18 minutes with a number of saves but in the 19th minute, Paige Radel took a feed from Sydney Woodring in close and punched one past Munger for the Vikings’ first goal.

Then, 30 seconds later on a run-out, roles reversed as Woodring scored from Radel for a 2-0 Viking lead.

Eight minutes later it was Woodring again when after a steal, the sophomore forward used a ankle-breaking crossover move to get free for a shot from the left side into the net for a 3-0 Evergreen lead.

The Vikings struck again one more time before half when Asia Gensch raced the ball down the left side and found Alex Gillen crossing in front of the net for an easy score to give evergreen a 4-0 halftime lead.

“She did a great job keeping the ball out of the net,” Radel said of Munger. “She is actually their back-up goalie and did a really nice job keeping them in the game.

“I thought we did a good job sharing the ball and working the middle to get touches for open people. We finally made it pay off as the game went on.”

The Vikes added second half goals from Radel 18 seconds into the final 40 minutes, Emma Bettinger on an assist from Kayla Gleckler, and Gensch on a feed from Woodring for a score in close.

Delta got a goal from Annabelle Hughes with two minutes left in the contest.

Evergreen pounded 39 shots on net while the Panthers had five.

Evergreen plays the first of five straight road games at Rogers Thursday. Delta (1-2, 0-2 NWOAL) is at Whitmer Saturday at 4 p.m.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

