Aricka Lutz propels Dogs over Evergreen

After a slow start for the home team, Swanton quickly dashed the hopes of Evergreen, who was searching for the program’s first win over the Bulldogs. They erased a 2-0 deficit, and led by five goals from Aricka Lutz, fought back for a 7-2 win in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls soccer Thursday.

“We just needed to figure them out. Once we figured them out, we knew what we could do and what we couldn’t do,” said Swanton coach Jim Dickman. “The longer through ball wasn’t working. So then we started doing the short stuff. And that worked.”

It almost seemed like two different games from the first 15 minutes to the last 65.

Just under seven minutes in, Evergreen grabbed the lead when Paige Radel banged one in the right corner of the net. At the 27:36 mark of the opening half, Sydney Woodring weaved her way around Swanton defenders, putting one past Bulldog goalkeeper Frankie Nelson for a 2-0 edge.

From that point it was all Swanton.

The scoring flurry started as Aricka Lutz was awarded a direct free kick from just outside the penalty area and capitalized, trimming the Viking lead in half with 16:58 left in the half. She tied it 11:30 later, slipping one past Evergreen keeper Jocelyn Schuster who came out a little too far to defend.

Aricka’s twin sister Averie Lutz got into the action with 4:43 remaining, centering a ball herself and hammering it in the right corner to put the Dogs in front, 3-2. Then with only 2:06 left, Aricka Lutz finished off a relentless attack by Swanton which saw several attempts at the net, extending the lead to 4-2 at the half.

“Aricka’s just been on fire,” said Dickman. “O-G (game Monday, Aug. 19) she was on fire, it’s been great. She had three (goals) at O-G. She’s just been very successful this year.”

It was more of the same from the Dogs – and Aricka Lutz – in half number two.

Not even a minute and a half in, she added to the Swanton lead. At the 32:01 mark, her corner kick was redirected in by Carol Vargas to make it a 6-2 lead.

Aricka closed the scoring with 25:21 remaining on a pass from her sister.

“We just told them to keep the intensity up. Keep the pressure on them,” said Dickman on his team’s approach after halftime. “We know most of their players because some of the girls played club with them. It was easy to pick out which ones we needed to contain.”

Swanton hosts Liberty Center in NWOAL play Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Evergreen welcomes Delta.

Aricka Lutz of Swanton scores her fifth and final goal in NWOAL action against Evergreen Thursday. The Bulldogs defeated the Vikings 7-2. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Evergreen goalkeeper Jocelyn Schuster dives on a loose ball near the Viking goal Thursday against Swanton. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Kaylee Hein of Evergreen, left, dribbles the ball as a pair of Swanton defenders approach. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Junior tallied 5 goals

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

