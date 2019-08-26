Archbold girls third at Early Bird

DEFIANCE – Area cross country teams took part in the Defiance Early Bird Open on Saturday, with the Archbold girls taking third and both Wauseon teams finishing fourth.

Individually for the Blue Streaks, Kylie Sauder finished fourth while running the race in 19:43.91. Sophie Rupp was 21st (21:28.91) for Archbold, Brittney Ramirez 28th (21:51.22), Karley Ramirez 37th (22:26.81) and Chloe Merillat 39th (22:27.69).

For the Wauseon girls, Grace Rhoades placed 11th with a time of 20:28.91. Teammate Maggie Duden was right behind her at 12th (20:29.28). Serena Mathews placed 15th (21:06.5) for the Indians, Megan Carroll 46th (22:52) and Alona Mahnke 53rd (23:10.84).

The Pettisville girls took fifth overall. They were led by Kate Stuber who finished fifth with a time of 19:51.84.

Sara Foor took 26th (21:44.69) for the Blackbirds, Ava Hoylman 48th (22:54.84), Kelly Miller 55th (23:15.72) and Elise Hoylman 62nd (23:49.53).

Evergreen was paced by Kayla Gleckler who finished 17th (21:18.25) and Kennedy Keller who was 22nd (21:30).

In the boys meet, Wauseon’s Braden Vernot was the highest Fulton County finisher at 10th (16:32.34). Hunter Wasnich placed 23rd (17:41.03) for the Indians, Jack Callan 38th (18:26.94), Layton Willson 40th (18:30.69) and Aidan Pena 54th (18:51.03).

The Fayette boys took ninth and were led by Quinn Mitchell who finished 13th with a time of 16:57.84. Caden Colegrove placed 33rd (18:17.91), Brett Merillat 34th (18:19.41), Gavin Stambaugh 72nd (19:18.47) and Eli Eberly 90th (19:38.34).

Leading the Archbold boys were Devin Witte who took 42nd (18:34.72) and Brady Johns who finished 43rd (18:37.25). Aden McCarty placed 56th (18:53.22) for the Streaks, Weston Ruffer 66th (19:13.03) and Elijah Schumacher 67th (19:13.66).

For Evergreen, Augie Tipping placed 19th (17:26.69).

Defiance Early Bird Open

Team Scores

Boys

1. Defiance 32, 2.Tinora 136, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 139, 4. Wauseon 149, 5. Fairview 166, 6. Bryan 197, 7. Edgerton 206, 8. Maumee Valley Country Day 211, 9. Fayette 212, 10. Archbold 238, 11. Ayersville 272, 12. Hicksville 318, 13. Evergreen 323, 14. Montpelier 338, 15. Hilltop 375, 16. Paulding 428, 17. North Central 461.

Girls

1. Bedford 47, 2. Defiance 95, 3. Archbold 111, 4. Wauseon 114, 5. Pettisville 160, 6. Fairview 170, 7. Bryan 190, 8. Edgerton 195, 9. Evergreen 232, 10. Ottawa-Glandorf 257, 11. Montpelier 272, 12. Ayersville 283, 13. Fayette 340, 14. Tinora 348, 15. Paulding 384.

Wauseon teams take fourth