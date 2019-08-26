Indians duel Rossford

Wauseon’s Andrew Figgins, right, puts pressure on Rossford quarterback Kyle Kromenacker during Friday night’s Jamboree Game. The Indians open the season on the road at Fairview this Friday.

Wauseon linebacker Brendan Britsch stops a Rossford runner dead in his tracks Friday night.

Davon Ramos of Wauseon breaks to the outside for a significant gain during Friday’s scrimmage.

Sean Brock gallops upfield for a nice catch and run for the Indians.