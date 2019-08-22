Swanton boys soccer blanks Evergreen, 6-0

You go through growing pains as a first-year varsity sport and Evergreen went through some of those Monday against Swanton in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys soccer at Pifer Field. Following a 90-minute delay for weather, Swanton dropped the Vikings by way of a 6-0 decision.

It took just 10 minutes for the Bulldogs to take control as Hayden Callicotte, Xander Gilsdorf and Jon Byczynski scored for the Bulldogs, giving them a 3-0 lead with 30 minutes still left in the first half.

Riley Hensley made it 4-0 with nine minutes to go in the first, hitting a shot from about 18 yards out.

Swanton outshot the Vikings 14-0 in the half.

Evergreen goalie Jon Burnep kept the score at 4-0 with a number of athletic saves and got help in front of the net from Kaden Sanford who twice cleared Bulldog shots in the first 30 minutes of the second half.

Cole Mortemore broke into the scoring column with 3:44 left to give Swanton a 5-0 lead, then a minute later with a number of starters still in, Hensley set up Callicotte for his second goal on the evening with 2:10 left for a 6-0 advantage.

The Dogs are now 1-1 on the season. Evergreen falls to 0-2 in their first year of varsity soccer.

The Vikings play in the Elida tournament this coming weekend while Swanton travels to Waite today at 5 p.m.

