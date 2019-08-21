Archbold girls soccer trounces Springfield, 7-0

The three-goal halftime margin would have been enough for the win, but for good measure, the Archbold girls soccer team tacked on four more after the break in a 7-0 shutout of Springfield Monday at Ruihley Park.

It took less than five minutes for the Blue Streaks to get on the board, as freshman Leah McQuade headed in a ball in the air with 35:16 left in the opening half.

Later in the stanza, Regan Ramirez was awarded a penalty kick opportunity and she took advantage, putting it past Springfield goalkeeper Savannah Kirk to make it a 2-0 game.

The third goal of the first 40 minutes came by way of a Kalyn Baker corner kick that was put away by Karsyn Hostetler with just under nine minutes left.

Archbold played possession soccer for the first 15 minutes plus of the second half. That ended when McQuade finished off a pass from Ramirez for a 4-0 lead at the 22:39 mark.

“Leah played hard today,” said Archbold assistant coach Jennifer Kidder of the freshman. “She battled and comes out with two goals I believe. That was huge for her. I think she needed that more than anything. She had a lot of great opportunities at our game in Kalida on Saturday. So it was good for her to get that today.”

A fellow freshman, Sophie Rupp, then scored a pair of goals in the final 15 minutes for the Streaks. The first came as she weaved her way through defenders on the left side of the net before firing it past Kirk, extending the Blue Streak lead to 5-0. Then, with just 2:10 to go, Rupp hammered a shot home after an initial attempt was slapped away by Kirk.

The Streaks – with a running clock initiated – closed the scoring with Baker’s PK with exactly 30 ticks left.

Much of the second half gave the Blue Streak coaching staff a chance to get some valuable minutes for some of their younger players. It could prove even more vital come tournament time at the end of the season.

“We got people a lot of playing time on Saturday at Kalida. And then obviously, today, playing half the game for essentially the non-starters was big for us,” said Kidder. “That’s how everybody gets experience.

“They have a lot to learn. And the only way you do that is by going out there and competing. They did well.”

Archbold is now off until Tuesday, Aug. 27 when they open Northwest Ohio Athletic League play with a game at Bryan at 5 p.m.

Sophie Rupp of Archbold, right, puts a shot on goal as Elise Dodson approaches for Springfield during Monday’s girls soccer game. She scored a pair of goals in the Blue Streaks’ 7-0 shutout win over the Blue Devils. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Rupp-shot.jpg Sophie Rupp of Archbold, right, puts a shot on goal as Elise Dodson approaches for Springfield during Monday’s girls soccer game. She scored a pair of goals in the Blue Streaks’ 7-0 shutout win over the Blue Devils. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Emma Hall of Archbold works the ball upfield. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Emma-Hall.jpg Emma Hall of Archbold works the ball upfield. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Archbold’s Sydney Hageman with a free kick during Monday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Syd.-Hageman-free-kick.jpg Archbold’s Sydney Hageman with a free kick during Monday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010