Blue Streaks hope to build off 2018 success

Outside of Andi Peterson who was first team All-Northwest Ohio Athletic League, first team all-district and second team All-Ohio in 2018 and graduated, Archbold girls soccer has a solid foundation returning from a team that was a state final four team last season.

“We play Liberty-Benton early in the season which can now easily be classified as our big rival,” said head coach James Kidder on pivotal games this season. “We have Kalida to start the season (a 3-0 win) and that’s always a tough match. No schedule changes for us this year so we know we have to be ready for tough competition each game.”

Notable returnees for the Blue Streaks are Chloe Nofziger and Madison Gigax who were first team All-NWOAL last season. Nofziger was also second team all-district while Gigax was honorable mention.

Also back for the Streaks are Regan Ramirez (second team All-NWOAL, honorable mention all-district), Reagan Kohler (second team All-NWOAL), Macy Peterson, Kalyn Baker, Emma Hall, Grace Mayer, Brittany Ramirez, Addison Moyer, Anna Horst, Zoe Arend, Karsyn Hostetler, Natalee Rose, Karley Ramirez, Joelle Waidelich, Delaney Garrow, Mikayla Welch and Montana Stamm.

After Andi Peterson, they will also be replacing Dakota Stamm (honorable mention all-league), Kate Short, Lily Krieger, Faith Wyse and Kennedy Miller.

Archbold finished second to Liberty Center in the league race, but got revenge in the Division III district final with a 1-0 win. The Tigers will likely be their biggest competition for a NWOAL title this year, however, the league as a whole should be competitive.

“I expect all teams in the league to be very strong,” explained Kidder. “LC returns a strong team this year. Wauseon has some talented freshmen joining the team. I don’t think that there is an easy favorite right now. Everyone will have to play great soccer each league game.”

As mentioned, Archbold opened the season with a 3-0 win over Kalida Saturday. After hosting Springfield Monday, the Streaks’ next contest is the NWOAL opener at Bryan Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Chloe Nofziger of Archbold boots one in a tournament game last season. She returns for her senior season in 2019. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2019/08/web1_Nofziger-v.-LC.jpg Chloe Nofziger of Archbold boots one in a tournament game last season. She returns for her senior season in 2019. File Photo

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010