Indians battle Bowling Green in football scrimmage

Thomas Leahy of Wauseon tries to break through a tackle Saturday morning in a scrimmage with Bowling Green. The Indians have their last tune-up for the regular season Friday when they welcome Rossford.
Wauseon quarterback Cody Figy drops back to pass Saturday versus Bowling Green.
Connar Penrod of Wauseon with the ball in his hands as a defender approaches during Saturday’s scrimmage.
